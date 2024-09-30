Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It seems like everyone is after plump, juicy lips these days — myself included. However, you won’t catch me running to my dermatologist’s office to get lip injections. As someone who’s needle-averse, and frankly, doesn’t have the means to drop a couple hundred dollars for lip injections, I’ve been seeking out glossy alternatives that will temporarily amplify my pucker.

I’ve tried my fair share of lip-plumping glosses (more than 20!) over the past year, but as soon as I swiped on a lab sample of the new Sara Happ Lip Plumper four months ago, I ditched all my other products — and have since gone through two full tubes! — due to the filler-like results it produces in minutes.

Usually, there’s a trade-off when it comes to lip-plumping glosses. Sure, you’ll witness enhanced volume, but nine times out of 10, you also have to deal with an uncomfortable (or sometimes downright irritating) stinging sensation. I always thought that prickly feeling — which is often caused by bee venom or chili peppers — was the secret sauce for boosting plumpness, but Sara Happ’s nourishing formula puts the health of your lips first and doesn’t produce any pain or stinging. Turns out those aforementioned ingredients can greatly dry out your lips and do more damage than good!

In this super hydrating formula, you’ll find hyaluronic filling spheres (which naturally moisturize and plump), peptides, vitamin E and a special blend of what the brand calls Volulip and Maxilip, two elements that boost collagen and softness for all-around healthier, plumper and softer lips. There’s also a touch of peppermint oil that produces a cooling tingle and makes it feel like the gloss is revving into action to instantly volumize. (Don’t worry, the light tingle is far from the painful prickly feeling of lip plumpers past.)

The texture of this gloss is a bit thicker, though it’s not heavy or sticky in the slightest. I appreciate the thickness because this strengthens the staying power. In my experience, lip glosses have the tendency to fade after maybe 30 minutes, whereas this one leaves a gorgeous sheen behind for hours. It really only dissipates if I’m eating something. Still, even after the glassiness fades, the plumping results remain for the rest of the day.

Using this consistently will have your friends asking you when (and where) you got lip filler. I get that question pretty frequently, and I love seeing people’s shocked faces when I respond by pulling this tube out of my purse. The fact that I can fool people into thinking I got lip injections while only spending $32 is absolutely priceless.

