We Found a Similar Shirt to What Sarah Jessica Parker Wore in NYC for Just $27

By
Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC on June 26, 2024.
Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC on June 26, 2024.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you’re rewatching Sex and the City for the millionth time, join the club. Sarah Jessica Parker still pulls a Carrie Bradshaw every time she leaves her New York City apartment. The Failure to Launch actress was spotted on set of And Just Like That . . . in Midtown, Manhattan in late June wearing an amazing summer outfit: an oversized button-up shirt, gray pants with a slit and small black heels.

While the fashion icon is known to have expensive taste (we’re still dreaming of having her shoe closet), we found a button-up shirt that’s on sale for Prime Day for $27 and similar to what she wore: the Hotouch Women’s Button-Up Shirt

Get the HOTOUCH Women Button-Up Shirt for $27 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Hotouch shirt is made of soft fabric that’s lightweight, durable and long-lasting. With its airy material, you can wear it in the scorching summer heat. If you’re someone who likes to have a collection of button-front shirts, this pick comes in 21 colors and patterns. Try pairing it with high-waisted jeans and white sneakers. If you’re into tenniscore fashion, you can pair it with a skort and your favorite running shoes. July is already here, and it’s hot this summer, so it makes sense to shop for clothing that is wrinkle-resistant and lightweight. 

This shirt has received over 2,100 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how this shirt has “durability and long-lasting wear.” Another five-star reviewer noted that they “have received so many compliments” and “it fits great.” A final five-star shopper shared that “the material is almost silky without being hot.”

Join Parker by adding an oversized button-up shirt to your shopping cart this Prime Day!
Get the HOTOUCH Women Button-Up Shirt for $27 (originally $38) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

