If you’re rewatching Sex and the City for the millionth time, join the club. Sarah Jessica Parker still pulls a Carrie Bradshaw every time she leaves her New York City apartment. The Failure to Launch actress was spotted on set of And Just Like That . . . in Midtown, Manhattan in late June wearing an amazing summer outfit: an oversized button-up shirt, gray pants with a slit and small black heels.

While the fashion icon is known to have expensive taste (we’re still dreaming of having her shoe closet), we found a button-up shirt that’s on sale for Prime Day for $27 and similar to what she wore: the Hotouch Women’s Button-Up Shirt.

Get the HOTOUCH Women Button-Up Shirt for $27 (originally $38) at Amazon!

This Hotouch shirt is made of soft fabric that’s lightweight, durable and long-lasting. With its airy material, you can wear it in the scorching summer heat. If you’re someone who likes to have a collection of button-front shirts, this pick comes in 21 colors and patterns. Try pairing it with high-waisted jeans and white sneakers. If you’re into tenniscore fashion, you can pair it with a skort and your favorite running shoes. July is already here, and it’s hot this summer, so it makes sense to shop for clothing that is wrinkle-resistant and lightweight.

This shirt has received over 2,100 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how this shirt has “durability and long-lasting wear.” Another five-star reviewer noted that they “have received so many compliments” and “it fits great.” A final five-star shopper shared that “the material is almost silky without being hot.”

