Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s no denying that countless celebrities have made questionable fashion choices over the years. (Lady Gaga‘s meat dress still comes to mind almost 15 years later. Love you, girl, but that was weird!) That said, Sarah Jessica Parker has proved time and time again that she can’t commit a fashion faux pas.

Related: Get the Same Shoes Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker Wear on Set Carrie Bradshaw may have pranced around in Manolo Blahniks throughout the early 2000s, but she’s officially traded in the stilettos for much comfier Dr. Scholl’s footwear. In fact, Carrie has even gotten Charlotte on the Dr. Scholl’s train too! Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have been spotted wearing multiple sandal styles from the […]

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve definitely thought that some of SJP’s outfits have been odd. The thing is, she’s able to rock them with such confidence — she could be wearing a sack and look incredible! The key for her winning getups usually comes down to the accessories, and as a shoe queen, it comes as no surprise to me that she was recently photographed in a gorgeous pair of pearl-strapped kitten heels. You’ll never guess what she paired them with though . . . sweatpants!

Yep, SJP is flipping the script and proving that sweatpants can be classy — as long as you know how to style them. On this day, she stepped out in NYC in a crisp oversized button down shirt, split-hem sweats, a tote, and the pearly kitten heels. I don’t know where she was going or what she was doing, but she sure did look fabulous!

I, for one, don’t necessarily have the self-assuredness to wear the same ‘fit as SJP, though I am a huge fan of the pearled shoes. I managed to find a super similar pair on Zappos, too! You best believe I immediately added the Blue by Betsey Johnson Evey Pearl Kitten Heels to my cart!

Get the Blue by Betsey Johnson Evey Pearl Kitten Heels for $119 at Zappos!

These chic shoes combine a few stylistic details that are incredibly trendy right now. For one, they feel like an elevated take on the mesh ballet flat craze with their mesh toe design. Plus, beyond featuring an elegant pearl strap, the heel is constructed from a large pearl and crystal band. The unique stylistic elements create a show-stopping shoe that would look incredible with a polka-dot dress, a fancy white shorts outfit . . . and even sweatpants.

Compared to SJP’s beloved Manolo Blahniks, these heels won’t completely tear up your feet (bless!). Reviewers have been quick to mention that these are easy to walk around and dance in, even for hours on end. “Not only are these adorable, comfortable as well,” one Zappos customer writes.

Will you be brave enough to don these kitten heels with sweats like SJP? It’s okay if not! Regardless, they’ll be a wonderful statement-making shoe for your special occasions. Get your pair today!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more Blue by Betsey Johnson shoes here and explore more heels at Zappos here!

Related: This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved RoC Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is Only $27 Over the years, finding ways to revitalize your skin can be difficult. Whether you battle with wrinkles, fine lines or dark spots, finding a blend of products that continuously work is essential. Are you looking for a new moisturizer to add to your skincare lineup? Sarah Jessica Parker, known for starring in Sex and the […]