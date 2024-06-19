Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have to admit I’m a trend follower, especially when it comes to footwear. However, rather than looking at the latest fashion blogs, I go straight to the stars to see what shoes celebrities are stomping around in. Almost every summer I expect a new sandal style to be everywhere, but this year I’m seeing everyone traipsing around in a pretty surprising silhouette: mesh ballet flats.

Balletcore was everywhere last summer, and while ballet flats aren’t new by any means, the eye-catching and airy mesh designs sure are. I guess you could consider it a pseudo-sandal since your feet are still out on display, though these shoes feel much edgier than your average summer shoe. And celebrities can’t get enough of them.

I’ve lost track of how many stars have been seen sporting mesh ballet flats. Dua Lipa, Sofia Richie, Zendaya and Kourtney Kardashian, have all worn a pair, and most recently, Anne Hathaway joined the pack. I was a bit skeptical of the trend, but once Hathaway stepped out in the meshies (and I discovered an affordable pair at Walmart) I had to have them.

Get the Generic Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats for $39 at Walmart!

The Generic Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats look almost identical to Hathaway’s $890 stunners — even down to the buckle — for just under $40! Constructed of sheer breathable fishnets, these shoes were made for those hot summer days. Most flats are nice style-wise yet lack functionality (some of the worst blisters I’ve ever gotten are from flats). These are virtually blister-proof thanks to the soft mesh material. Plus, with a sturdy cushioned sole, you’ll be able to walk for miles without experiencing sore feet.

I’ve mainly seen black mesh ballet flats, though this option offers a variety of colors to appease anyone’s style preferences. On Walmart, you can choose between black, gold, nude, silver and white. I’m a huge fan of the silver colorway because I know it will add a nice pop and create a jewelry-like effect for my feet, instantly dressing up any outfit.

If you’ve been wanting to be on the cutting edge of fashion (without breaking the bank), these shoes are foolproof way to do so. Regardless of where you live, people will end up looking to you for fashion inspiration instead of the fashion magazines or even celebrities. Yep, the Generic Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats could be your one way ticket to becoming a trendsetter, so go on and buy them today!

Get the Generic Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats for $39 at Walmart!

Looking for something else? Explore other fashionable flats at Walmart here!

