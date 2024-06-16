Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How many times have you abandoned a pair of heels or otherwise super uncomfortable shoe so you could instead slip into a pair of flats? You’re definitely not alone. Flats can be some of the most comfortable shoes you can pop on and walk for miles in. And we’ve found plenty for you to wear if walking around in your “polished and pretty” shoes gets a little frustrating.

Related: 17 Ballet Flats That Will Help You Get Ready for Spring 2024 If you’re not already aware, ballet flats are a big trend right now! Whether it’s supple leather editions or slinky slingback styles, the shoe silhouette is taking over TikTok, Instagram and sidewalks alike. With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get yourself a brand-new pair! From edgy, fashion-forward variations to tried […]

Below, find some of the absolute best and most comfortable flats you can shop online so you can walk around in absolute bliss this summer.

15 Most Comfortable Flats for Walking This Summer

1. You’re An Animal: You’ll love these leopard-print flats for going on the prowl – just $12!

2. Retro-Flavored: Reds and florals? They go together like peanut butter and jelly – just $9!



3. Work It Out: These workout flats are perfect for getting your steps in or going to the gym – just $61!

4. Art Deco Flats: These flats are two-toned and come packing twice the style – just $26!



5. Ballet Business: Your ankle straps will look fantastic laced up your legs in these flats – just $50!

Related: These Sandals Have Surprisingly Good Arch Support for a Higher-Heeled Shoe Reviewers say that for a pair of heeled shoes, these Vionic sandals actually have comfortable arch support — details

6. Doctoring It Up: These durable yet chunky flats are the answer if you need some reliable footwear – just $100!

7. Disco Daydream: These are some positively gorgeous throwback flats – just $38.

8. Sole Survivor: Try out these textured knit ballet flats for a rousing good time – just $30!

9. Leather Lover: You won’t want to take these leather flats off – ever – just $150!

10. Red, Red Wine: You’ll be humming along to the wine song with these comfy and gorgeous flats – just $64!

Related: 10 Lightweight Slip-On Shoes to Throw in Your Bag for Long Nights To avoid wearing your heels all night long, throw a pair of these lightweight shoes in your purse to save for later — details

11. Charity Project: Donate to a good cause when you buy these flats – just $27!

12. Airborne: If you love light shoes, you can’t go wrong with these – just $30!

13. Diamond Heart: Shine bright in these ultra-comfortable, ultra-cushioned flats – just $60!

14, Meshing Around: These mesh ballet flats let some air in for your piggies to breathe – just $60!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Pointed Toes: Your fashion will be more than just en pointe with these adorable flats – just $28!