When I was a little girl, I aspired to be a ballerina. Not only for the glitz and glamour of being on stage, but also for the fashion. Outside of the studio, I would traipse around in my leg warmers and leotard for hours. You could say that I was rocking the balletcore trend before it was cool.

It took some time, but the rest of the fashion industry finally caught on. Balletcore is everywhere — every time I leave the house, I see someone flaunting ballet flats, bows and the color blush. Honestly, it’s a trend I’ve been eager to see, and the best part is the flirty feminine pieces can easily be integrated into your wardrobe.

Get ready to grand jeté into balletcore with 20 gorgeous finds below, all available online!

Dresses

1. Grown-Up Ballerina: House of CB took all of our favorite elements from traditional ballet costumes — the feminine silhouette, blush hue and flirty bow — and transformed it into a sweet and sexy cocktail dress. C’est parfait!

2. Criss-Cross Perfection: The tie back on this adorable babydoll dress from Free People mimics the ribbon pattern professional ballerinas use to beautifully secure their pointe shoes.

3. Ruffles and Bows: Whether you’re attending the opening night of the ballet or celebrating a birthday, this ruffled frock is sure to turn heads!

4. Blush Dreams: Blush is a color which transcends balletcore — and you’ll be able to wear this simple-yet-elegant gown for years to come.

5. Mix the Trends: A little bit of cottagecore with a dash of balletcore, this airy Belle Poque dress combines the best of both styles.

Ballet Flats

6. Ballet, but Make it Edgy: While traditional flats are more neutral, we love how the metallic and black color block makes these Tory Burch shoes more eye-catching.

7. Charming Slip-Ons: Leather flats are more durable than fabric counterparts. Plus, this pair offers breathable perforations to combat sweaty feet (and they’re exclusively available at Nordstrom!).

8. Traditional Elegance: If you want the look of authentic ballet footwear, these blush flats from Kate Spade rival the look of true pointe shoes.

9. Stylish Stability: The ankle band on these pearlescent Betsey Johnson ballet flats isn’t just for looks: It also ensures your foot won’t slip out of the shoe.

10. Soreness Begone: When you need a little relief from wearing heels all day, you can whip out these soft and comfy flats from Pidoli. They’re foldable and easily fit in small purses.

Bows Galore

11. Not Your Average Hair Bow: A quintessential ballerina accessory, this oversized hair bow adds a bit of romance to your look.

12. Embrace the French Style: Balletcore and French fashion go hand in hand. Embrace both with this color-block blouse from Cece.

13. Bold Bow: Staud is known for statement pieces, and this flirty bow top is no exception!

14. Delicate Details: Play into the ballet trend in a subtle way with these pearly bow earrings from BaubleBar.

15. Special Events Staple: Looking for a wedding shoe? These bow-utiful stilettos from Jeffrey Campbell definitely fit the bill!

Stylish Shrugs

16. We Love a Matching Set: We’re huge fans of the rich ruby hue — and the fact that this shrug from EDIKTED comes with a matching bandeau top.

17. Cozy Cable Knit: Sure, a shrug’s main purpose is for warmth, but we can’t deny that Free People’s version is also enchanting

18. Make it Groovy: Between the bell sleeves and the fun green color, this ’70s-inspired shrug is about to be our most worn piece of fall.

19. Keep it Simple: Basic isn’t boring! Verdusa’s shrug can be worn out on the town or even in ballet class.

20. For the Extra Chilly Days: Not only does the turtleneck design on this shrug add extra work, it instantly boosts its appeal too!

