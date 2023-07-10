Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Channel your inner A-list icon! While stars are always on top of the latest beauty trends and never fail to appear flawless, we can look just like them by using the same products!

When it comes to cosmetic trends, Sarah Jessica Parker simply knows best. Not only is Carrie Bradshaw, her beloved onscreen character, a fierce fashionista and beauty guru, but the Sex and the City alum is also a beauty queen on and off the red carpet. The And Just Like That… actress never fails to dazzle Us with her chiseled cheekbones and jawline. The days spent envying her ideal features may have come to an end, because her makeup artist, Elaine Offers, recently revealed which product is necessary to recreate her fabulous cheeks — the Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo!

The Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo is a cream-to-satin palette which flawlessly blends into the skin to create seamless and natural dimension. The creamy formula is infused with botanical oils which moisturize the skin, and it has light-diffusing pearls to exude a gorgeous radiance.

Offers shared that after applying foundation to the Footloose star’s skin, she uses reaches for the popular Tom Ford product and uses “the illuminating cream on her high points.”

The darker shade in the palette can be called upon to add dimension to the face and contour cheeks. Simply use a brush to apply it under your cheekbones and blend it out for a stunning glow! The lighter shade of the kit works as a highlighter. Apply it to the high points of your face — above the cheekbones and on your nose — for a dewy vibe.

But the possibilities don’t stop there! The Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo can also be blended together to warm up the face at any point — and if you want a slightly less dewy look, grab your favorite translucent powder to tone down the shine. The full effects of the contour duo will still be visible!

Tired of feeling like you can’t get the perfect sculpted cheekbones or jawline? Try the Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo infused with botanical oils to moisturize the skin while providing a glowy contour.

It’s no wonder the creamy duo has nearly five-star ratings at Nordstrom. Check out these ecstatic customer reviews!

One happy shopper wrote, “I normally don’t use cream bronzer or highlighter, but when I tried it in the store it was incredible! Gives a very natural glow.” A second added, “I really am obsessed with this. It’s the best contour I’ve ever had.” A third gushed, “This is great for when I have an event and want to look more defined and glam. But also so easy to keep natural and go for my skin but [a] better look.”

SJP isn’t the only celebrity obsessed with the contour duo. The luxury brand also boasts a stamp of approval from stars like Margot Robbie, Gemma Chan, Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B and more.

