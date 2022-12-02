11 Sarcastic and Funny Last-Minute Holiday Gifts on Amazon — $25 or Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

We don’t want anyone to miss a beat during the holiday season, but sometimes, you find yourself scrambling for a last-minute gift. Been there! If you’re not sure what to pick up for someone on your list, why not go the funny route? Hilarious or sarcastic gifts are a solid crowdpleaser, and there are plenty of options to choose from.

When time is of the essence, Amazon is the way to go — mainly thanks to its fast shipping and affordable price point. So if you’re in a pinch, check out which presents we’re putting on reserve for the holidays below!

Don’t Speak! Funny Coffee Mug

If you know anyone who can’t function without a cup of joe in the morning, this mug is ideal!

$16.00 See it!

SCSF You’re My National Treasure Morphing Coffee Mug

This mug is actually black, but when you pour hot drinks in it, a graphic of Nicolas Cage is revealed. No words!

$18.00 See it!

Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes

Know someone who’s all about the dad jokes? Poke fun at their humor with this book!

$9.00 See it!

ShineSand Custom Face Socks

You can have the face of anyone you know printed on these socks — including a pet!

$14.00 See it!

Homarden Funny Toilet Paper

This is a fantastic gift idea for any parent, significant other or best friend who you want to show appreciation for in a tongue-in-cheek way!

$10.00 See it!

Chia Pet Bob Ross

Memorialize Bob Ross’ iconic hairdo with this classic chia planter!

$22.00 See it!

That’s What She Said Game

This hysterical adults-only party game will guarantee any group gathering is a memorable one!

$25.00 See it!

Pooping Pooches White Elephant Gag Gift Calendar

Thousands upon thousands of shoppers say this calendar was a major hit during their holiday gift exchanges!

$17.00 See it!

Puffin – The Puffy Beverage Jacket

We have never seen a more fitting koozie than this mini puffer coat!

$13.00 See it!

Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light

A toilet nightlight is a hilarious concept, but it’s actually practical too!

$13.00 See it!

Hallmark Pack of Christmas Money or Gift Card Holders

Giving some cash as a gift is always appreciated, but it can seem impersonal. That’s why we adore these funny envelopes which make gifting money far more fun!

$7.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!