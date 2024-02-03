Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes down to it, Saturdays are the most top-tier day of the week. You’ve hopefully recovered from the workweek, feel rested and are ready for a night out on the town. Maybe it’s a GNO for someone’s birthday, or perhaps you’re planning a date night with someone special. Either way, you’ll need a fabulous outfit that will make you feel like your best self — and we’re here to help. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up 17 sleek and chic pieces that are ideal for any Saturday night out.

Unlike the rest of the week, Saturday evenings call for different attire. We typically reserve Saturdays for more upscale, sleek vibes to match our mood and the evening. Below, we’ve found something for every shopper — so keep scrolling to find your new favorite Saturday night ‘fit.

Related: I’ve Tried Countless Coats — Here Are 5 Fleeces, Parkas and More I Can’t Live Without When buying a new coat online, there are certainly some challenges at play. First, it’s incredibly difficult to know how a coat will fit unless you can try it on; is it actually true to size like reviewers say? Speaking of reviews, it seems that every coat is the “best on the market,” making it […]

1. Luxe Leather: On a cold Saturday evening, this black leather blazer will come in clutch. The heavy leather fabric will keep you warm, but also nails the assignment.

2. Sheer Genius: There’s nothing that says Saturday night quite like a sheer top paired with a cute bandeau. This one from Free People is trendy, has a relaxed fit and a fluttery hemline.

3. Casual Cuteness: Made with a ruched bottom, mini hemline and cinched waist, this T-shirt dress fuses casual and cute.

4. Flirty & Thriving: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers love this corset top for making them feel like “that girl.”

5. Disco Fever: You’ll sparkle and shine in this all-sequin long-sleeve top with a high neckline and slimming silhouette.

6. A Must-Have: A pair of light wash black jeans are the ultimate choice if you’re looking for an investment piece.

7. Mini Madness: If you’re ever stuck on what to wear, you can always count on a black leather miniskirt.

Related: The Best Deals to Shop During DSW’s Incredible Boot Sale Boots may be necessary year-round, but they’re such a wardrobe essential during the winter months. Whether you’re running errands or plan to make an appearance at an event, boots can help you do it all! DSW, one of the nation’s most beloved shoe stores, is having a boot sale which offers up to 50% off […]

8. Subtle Sparkle: If you’ve been looking for a way to do sparkles in a more subtle way, this sheer embellished bodysuit is a fantastic choice.

9. Out on the Town: But if you’re looking for a top that’s a little more saucy, check out this one. It’s cowl neck, short-sleeve, crop top design will definitely turn heads.

10. Lace Goddess: This lace mesh puff sleeve top gives off sexy and sultry vibes, perfect for a date night.

11. Best Boots: The best part about a kitten heel boot is that it gives the appearance you’re wearing heels without actually killing your feet like a stiletto.

12. Flower Frills: A top trend right now, this black, sheer off-the-shoulder dress has an adorable white flower appliqué you’ll want to show off.

13. Risqué Romper: Made with a deep cowl neck, this romper is a little fresher than your average.

14. Love + Leopard: There’s nothing that says Saturday night out quite like this leopard print dress.

15. Simple & Sleek: This top has the versatility of being an everyday piece, but its one-shoulder design makes it dressy enough for any occasion.

16. Party Pants: These leather pants are another must-have in everyone’s Saturday night wardrobe. They can be paired with anything, will keep you warm and offer an elevated aesthetic.

17. Sequin Dreams: Teamed with a bodysuit or cami, this sequin miniskirt kicks your Saturday outfit up a notch.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us