17 Loose Pieces That Are More Flattering Than Tight Ones

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Loose-fitting garments have a more significant role in your wardrobe than you may realize. Let me paint a picture, okay? These fashion faves are made for days when you’re feeling bloated, days spent lounging around the house or days where you’re overwhelmed and the last thing you want to do is slip on form-fitting pieces.

And then, of course, there are others who actually hate tight items on principle! Whatever your scenario may be, having loose-fitting attire in your closet is essential — and if you’ve been looking to add a few finds to your wardrobe, you’re in luck. We sifted through the internet’s favorite retailers for 17 loose-fitting pieces that are more flattering than tight ones. Read on for the style scoop!

Related: You Will Never Believe the Price of This Chic Floral Dress at Walmart On some days, getting ready to leave the house can be easy and breezy. Perhaps you thought of an idea before you went to bed, so picking out an ensemble is like second nature once the alarm clock rings. We love those mornings! However, there are other times when you’re completely stumped and forced to […]

Tops

1. Covertly Comfortable: This loose-fitting bodysuit has a formal aesthetic but is still ultra-comfortable. We don’t like to play favorites, but this is a true gem!

2. Peep the Shoulder: A bonafide bestseller at Revolve, we have to assume shoppers are drawn to the comfy, slouchy nature of this off-the-shoulder top made from a beautiful knit fabric.

3. Casual Crew: Depending on how you wear it, this crew neck tunic top can be dressed down with leggings or jazzed up with slacks and a cardigan.

4. Sweater Weather: This slouchy crew neck sweater is ideal for cold winter days when you want to look polished and relaxed.

Pants

5. Slouchy and Sleek: When styled correctly (think a cozy cardigan and mules), this pair of slouchy jeans can give off a casual-cool vibe that’s also ultra chic.

6. Unquestionably Flattering: With a cinched, creped waist which flows into a wide-leg hem, these pants from Quince are likely to complement the body type of most shoppers.

7. Denim Done Right: If there’s anyone who knows how to do baggy denim right, it’s Levi’s — and these pants prove it. They boast a simple, straight leg design and come in several color options to choose from, including a distressed light wash, black and white.

8. Customize Your Size: A top-rated pant at Abercrombie, we love that these crepe pants come in several sizes as well as height options, so you can avoid having to splurge on a tailor!

Related: Forget the Trends — These Classic Pieces Will Keep You Stylish for Years When it comes to stocking your wardrobe, it’s all about striking a balance between investing in high-quality pieces that last multiple seasons and incorporating affordable items into your wardrobe that still allow you to embrace trends without overspending. Knowing what to choose is certainly the difficult part. Think about it — when it comes to […]

Skirts

9. Pleats Please: Made of a lightweight, satin-like material, this pleated maxi skirt is one of the easiest ways to nail a formal moment while still staying comfy!

10. Classic Cargo: Casual and cool, this cargo skirt is made of a comfortable stretch-cotton, has a high waist, a maxi length and two side pockets for an extra place to carry small things.

11. Very Velvet: Few fabrics are as soft against the skin as velvet, and this maxi skirt is velvet from waist to toe. It has a chic appeal with a side slit and an easy pull-on design.

12. Slip Into Silk: You may have come across silk slip skirts, but have you ever thought about a silk mini skirt? This one from Quince is easy to throw on, is made of 100% mulberry silk and comes in several cute colors.

Dresses

13. Sweet Smock: This smock-style dress has puff sleeves, hidden pockets and a cinched waist to help to accentuate the hips. Slay!

14. Keep it Simple: This poplin midi dress is an Abercrombie bestseller, and we can see why. It boasts a simple appeal but has puff sleeves, ruching details at the bodice and a tiered skirt for added flair.

15. Numero Uno: Earning a top slot on the Amazon bestsellers list, this loose-fitting sleeveless sundress is beloved by over 16,600 savvy shoppers.

16. Billowing Beauty: Free People is the queen of loose-fitting clothing, and this dress is no different. Decked out with exaggerated sleeves, smocked paneling at bodice, a V-neckline and embroidered lace piecing at the skirt, this frock has a romantic feel for frolicking.

17. Tiered to Perfection: This dress from Everlane features an oversized fit, a tiered design, balloon sleeves and an easy-going feel — great for days at the beach or the farmer’s market!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us