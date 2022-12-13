This Slouchy Sweater Is the Perfect Blend of Comfy and Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Building out the perfect winter wardrobe is no easy task. It can’t just be about picking out whatever you think looks cute. Each piece needs to be warm and comfy to withstand those frigid temperatures. But it can’t just be about the softness of each piece either. It can be hard to feel chic when you’re all bundled up, so it pays to be picky!

It’s all about finding the best of both worlds. It can be a long and tiring search, but it’s well worth it in the end when you stumble upon a piece like this sweater from Amazon. Newly released in October, it’s already become a highly-rated hit among Amazon shoppers. Want to be next?

Get the Saukole Oversized Pullover Sweater for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a crew-neck sweater with a slouchy, relaxed fit for that just-right oversized vibe. It’s super soft, and it has dropped shoulders with a lantern-sleeve effect for that casual elegance we love in a winter wardrobe. Just as the sleeve cuffs are banded, so are the neckline and the hem. Since the hem is a little long, it’s also notched on the sides for movement. This also makes it easier if you want to tuck in just the front, for example!

We were drawn to this asymmetrical plaid print in the milky coffee color, as it has a laid-back designer type of look. If this one isn’t exactly your style though, don’t go anywhere. This knit currently comes in 25 variations! You could grab another type of plaid, or maybe a solid. How about stripes? Color-blocking? Checks or animal print? You’ll seriously want to check out every option!

One of the best things about this sweater is how many ways you can wear it. You can partially tuck it into a pair of jeans — whether skinny, wide leg, flare or bootcut — and slip on a pair of sneakers or snow boots. You could also wear it with faux-leather leggings and Chelsea boots or knee-high boots. How about trying it with a mini skirt and heels — or trousers and a pair of mules or loafers?

Whether you’re headed to work, a holiday party, the movies, a first date or lunch with your friends, this sweater is ready to come along with you!

