Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the most fun and interesting fashion trends I’ve noticed of late is the “coquette” look. Think plenty of girly, ultra-feminine looks, with a ton of bows, ribbons, pink, flowy fabrics, and most of all, cuteness. I’ve been incorporating some of these aspects into some of my outfits as of late, but I’m most excited to see what I can do with my clothes when it gets a little warmer outside.

Related: These Ribbed And Cropped Tanks Are My Favorite Tank tops and camisoles didn’t used to be so expensive, but nowadays, we seem to spend as much on a nice dinner out for a garment that doesn’t see the light of day half of the time! But whether worn as a top during the summer or as an undergarment in the winter, we can’t […]

I’m especially anxious after the latest Amazon drop, which happened to include one of the most exciting coquettish pieces I’ve seen that wouldn’t set me back a few weeks in terms of budgeting. And I just had to get my hands on it.

If you’re looking for a fun piece to add to your wardrobe to help add a little coquette style to your looks now or when you can really open things up in the warmth of spring or summer, I’ve got the perfect pick for you. And you can get it right from Amazon, where else?

Get the Scarlet Darkness Bow Tie Corset Tank Top for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Scarlet Darkness Bow Tie Corset Tank Top is a brand new addition to Amazon’s selection of affordable fashion. It’s a corset-like tank top with adjustable tie straps, lacing in the back, and a hidden zipper on the left to help better adjust the fit. It’s cropped for a fitted look, and can be combined with a variety of different bottoms for a custom coquette outfit.

Related: 5 Tank Top Sets to Help You Serve Major Looks All Year Long There’s nothing quite like having a wardrobe full of cute, cozy and functional pieces at your disposal. You know, the type of garments you can relax in while you’re dashing from errands to a Starbucks run — but will still be equally useful when it’s time to get a little dressed up. Now, one of […]

This top would look absolutely gorgeous under a bit fluffy coat during the winter and a pair of pants, or alone on its own and a fun pleated skirt and heels once the weather warms up. It’s a great choice to show off arms, tattoos, jewelry, or just keep the coquette ideology going strong. It’s also super breezy and comfortable, so you’ll be ready for summer. That’s exactly how I plan to style it, but right now it’s looking good under a thick cardigan duster for me and fleece leggings.

Get the Scarlet Darkness Bow Tie Corset Tank Top for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

This top is so new, it hasn’t been reviewed yet, but the five stars are likely about to start pouring in. Personally, that’s what I’d rate it, thanks to its versatility, adorable design, and affordability. This might be my first favorite top of 2024, and we’re barely into the year just yet!

Get the Scarlet Darkness Bow Tie Corset Tank Top for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: This 'Breathable and Warm' Racerback Tank Top Is Only $10 at Walmart Let’s face it: Most have to stay active no matter the season or weather. With everyone’s busy, hectic schedules and office commutes, it’s crucial to find clothing that helps make the day easier and comfier to get through. Athleisure is a popular category of clothing, and it’s a category that offers plenty of duality. We […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Scarlet Darkness products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!