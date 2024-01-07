Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: Most have to stay active no matter the season or weather. With everyone’s busy, hectic schedules and office commutes, it’s crucial to find clothing that helps make the day easier and comfier to get through. Athleisure is a popular category of clothing, and it’s a category that offers plenty of duality. We found a racerback tank top that’s perfect for a busy, active day or great for a casual, relaxed one — and it’s just $10 at Walmart!

The Active Works Women’s V-Neck Racerback Tank Top will probably become your new favorite closet essential because of its versatility! It has a 90% cotton and 10% spandex material composition and has a built-in bra for extra support. Also, it has a mesh back piece for easy breathability and is stretchy enough to handle anything your day throws at it.

Furthermore, this tank top has a fashionable v-neck design, and it is moisture-wicking. If you’re still on the fence, it comes in four colors and has a S to XXL size range.

Get the Active Works Women's V-Neck Racerback Tank Top for $10 at Walmart!

Although this top has a sporty overtone, you could actually wear it for many purposes. For instance, if you need to take the little ones to their various practices, you could throw it on with leggings and sneakers for a cute, on-the-go look. But you could also pair it with jeans, boots and a jacket or hoodie for a cozy, supportive outfit.

About this functional tank top, one Walmart reviewer said, “These are my favorite shelf-bra athletic tops. They stay in place and give a snug fit. Great in winter to help keep me warm and can be worn as a tank in summer. I wish there were more colors available. I wear these most of the time as I am always doing yard work, training dogs, playing pickleball, and kayaking. It also works well as a swim top. Reasonable price, and they are high quality.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “I like tops with a built-in bra, but they are becoming increasingly difficult to find. Years ago, I purchased some similar Danskin tops, and these are essentially identical. I am 5’6″, 140 lbs with a 35 inch “barely B” bra size and the medium is perfect. I have two of these in every color; they are supportive and cover what needs to be covered. You can wear it to work out or as a casual tank top. The price is great. Five Stars!”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “So just as my title stated: this is the best tank top ever for women with a large chest. I love the material. The fabric is breathable, and the support is awesome. I’m a 42 DD %26, and an XL fits very nicely. I like that it’s fitted and keeps everything in place. Buy them before I buy them all!”

So, if finding your new piece of holy grail workout gear or a new casual top is on your list, this racer back tank top may be perfect for you!

