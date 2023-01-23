How to Remove Your Eye Makeup Delicately Like Selena Gomez — $20 Total

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking off your makeup at the end of the day is incredibly important. Not only is it better for your skin, but no one likes waking up with eye makeup smudged everywhere or even having melted into their actual eyes. Having a makeup-busting cleanser is great, but you might want to take it a step further, especially if you don’t want to tug at that delicate skin all over your eye area.

Using a delicate technique to remove eye makeup is best for an anti-aging approach, as well as to keep your eyes from turning red and irritated. Luckily, Selena Gomez recently introduced fans to her unique way of going about it, and we’re obsessed. The best part? It’s so affordable!

Gomez posted a TikTok demonstrating a simple yet lovely beauty routine, from cleansing and prepping her skin to applying concealer and hair product. We were already intrigued when she began to remove her face makeup with a pricy La Mer serum, but we were even more surprised to see the way she removed her eye makeup!

The Only Murders in the Building actress directly applied the iconic Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water cleanser to a mini beauty sponge, dabbing and sweeping the sponge gently over her eye makeup and across her under-eye area. In her caption, she noted to “use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing makeup.”

We found this highly-rated pack on Amazon, featuring four mini beauty sponges from a brand whose sponges we already love. Having four means you don’t need to necessarily wash and use the same sponge every day, or you can use a couple for makeup application instead! These sponges are also made from latex-free foam and have a soft, velvety finish.

The Bioderma micellar water is known for its gentle effectiveness, making it a nice choice for eye makeup removal — though Gomez uses it on the rest of her face as well with a makeup towel. It’s oil-free, alcohol-free and paraben-free, and so many other celebrities love it too, including Khloe Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Your turn to join in!

