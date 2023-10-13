Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to jewelry, gold hoop earrings are an undeniable trend. From runway shows to selfies on social media, you can catch the most notable A-listers rocking the classic staple. Most recently, Only Murders in the Building superstar Selena Gomez sported a dynamic pair, and of course, we were curious to find out more.
On October 10, the longtime mental health advocate announced on Instagram her plans to donate a whopping 100% of Rare Beauty sales to support The Rare Impact Fund. In case you were unaware of her charitable pursuits, Gomez provides mental health resources and support to young people through the initiative. As usual, we were thrilled to hear about the multi-hyphenate’s philanthropic efforts — and naturally, we couldn’t help but notice the gold shining from her ears.
After digging, we found Gomez wore Pyra Large Hoops from Mejuri. The Black-owned brand is a favorite of celebs and influencers alike (plus Us!). While the gold hoops currently ring in at $148 — a relatively reasonable sum for such stunners — the price may be too steep for many budgets. If you’re looking to elevate your jewelry box for less, we found an excellent look-alike on Amazon — and it’s up for grabs with Prime shipping!
Get the KesaPlan Thick Gold Hoop Earrings for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 13, 2023, but are subject to change.
The KesaPlan Thick Gold Hoop Earrings are a shopper-approved find which you can currently snag for under $15. The chunky size and large triangle shape mirror Gomez’s earrings, offering a funky twist on a tried-and-true hoop silhouette. Why wouldn’t you want to stand out from the pack and rock a fabulous find like these?
These shiny accessories are available in various shades and shapes. So, if you’re into silver or metallic-colored jewels (like rose gold), there’s an effortlessly elegant option for you as well! Ultimately, these earrings will look glamorous with just about every style that’s trending right now. You can’t go wrong with a “quiet luxury” look, like It girl of the year Sofia Richie. Meanwhile, for all you minimalist enthusiasts, these earrings will be a smash hit coupled with a low bun. Plus, they deliver street style-approved vibes as well.
Looking to make a shiny addition to your jewelry box? You won’t be disappointed with these gold triangle-shaped hoops. Channeling Selena Gomez has never been easier — or more affordable!
