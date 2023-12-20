Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tweed has made a major comeback in 2023, and we’re predicting that the trend is here to stay. Throwing on a tweed blazer automatically adds an air to sophistication to any look, making the fabric perfect for the office, business meetings or even formal dinner occasions. Beyond blazers, though, we’re obsessed with tweed skirt sets — and so is Selena Gomez.

The actress and entrepreneur recently stepped out in New York City in a gorgeous tweed Miu Miu set in New York City to promote Rare Beauty’s extension into body care. (Side note, the new body lotion and fragrance mist are incredible!) Gomez eloquently styled the business-appropriate set with a black turtleneck, sheer tights, a thin statement belt and Mary Jane pumps. Overall, her final ‘fit was equal parts polished and playful… and cost a pretty penny. The designer tweed pieces alone are valued at almost $4,000.

After seeing the Rare Beauty founder’s look, I immediately wanted to copy it — but not for that price. After a bit of searching I was able to find a strikingly similar option on Amazon for just $50! (What would we do without Amazon?!)

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s 2-Piece Tweed Business Skirt Suit for just $50 (originally $66) on Amazon!

If you’re trying to enhance your office fashion game in 2024, the SweatyRocks Women’s 2-Piece Tweed Business Skirt Suit is exactly what you need to add to your wardrobe. This elegant two piece set comes with a cropped two-toned jacket which sits squarely at the waist to accentuate your figure, as well as a matching miniskirt. The black colorway bares a noticeable resemblance to the designer pick that Gomez wore, but I love that this one comes in an array of color options, so you can find something to suit your fancy. The pale white hue is perfect for spring and summer days, while the red/black hue feels like an exciting take that can even be worn to holiday parties.

Not everyone may be after a cropped jacket, and luckily, SweatyRocks also offers a full length blazer in a lighter red/black hue that skims the skirt for those who want something a little longer. Whichever style piques your interest, you can rest assured that it will be made with the utmost quality. Dozens of happy shoppers agree that its one of the best purchases they have made in a long time.

“I LOVE THIS OUTFIT SET!!!” one reviewer raves. “It looks amazing, and it’s super cute for a Gossip Girl or Sex and the City look. Pair with some closed toed heels and you have a upscale look.” Just keep in mind that a few customers recommend to size up (especially if you’re curvy) because the skirt doesn’t have any stretch.

A few of the colorways are on sale now, so if you’ve been considering adding a tweed skirt suit to your closet now is the time to buy. Consider it a holiday present to yourself — one that will have you strutting into 2024 feeling your most confident!

