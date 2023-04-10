This Shapewear Bodysuit Makes Wearing Form-Fitting Outfits Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Outfits which have a more fitted silhouette may prompt you to pick up new shapewear to layer underneath. High-waisted underwear is an excellent choice, but if you snag to get a full smoothing effect in the process, a bodysuit may be a better fit — literally!

With that in mind, we found an incredible bodysuit which thousands of shoppers say is one of the best shapewear pieces they own — and by looking at it, we can instantly tell how versatile it can be. The piece is made by SHAPERX, and we’re adding it to our cart ASAP, as it’s bound to be extra useful for the upcoming spring and summer months.

This is a bodysuit which we think is specifically suited for bodycon dresses. It offers ample coverage, and the shape of the neckline will make it look practically invisible underneath an ensemble. It dips super low, to the point where you can easily wear a bra if you want — nixing any excessive layers around the bust area. Rocking a full bodysuit with a bra is often not a wise move depending on the garment, but this particular piece took everything into account. Obsessed!

If you do want to wear a bra with this piece, a strapless selection is your best bet. This way, you can avoid excess straps in the shoulder region — and besides, the straps on the bodysuit should provide a comfortable amount of support. Not only do they remind Us of bra straps aesthetically, they’re adjustable as well. In fact, you may even decide to skip a traditional brassiere entirely and go with a less invasive sticky bra instead!

You can currently score this beauty in brown, cocoa brown and black, which are three staple shades for shapewear pieces. Reviewers consistently sing its praises, noting it’s a serious step up from similar styles which cost twice (or even three times) as much as this one. The areas most shoppers have trouble with, like the tummy, thigh and backside, are all covered with this singular bodysuit. Yes, it’s an all-in-one package that gets the job done with ease. To say we’re impressed is an understatement!

