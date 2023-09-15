The Best Shapewear to Team With Different Types of Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Denim is our everyday uniform! Whether we’re on our way to the dentist or date night, we’re most likely rocking blue jeans. But every style fits differently, requiring Us to team each pair of pants with specific shapewear. The question is: which goes with which?
That’s where we come in! We figured out the best shapewear to wear with different types of denim, from high-rise to low-rise. These sculpting undergarments will make your jeans fit like a glove, smoothing out imperfections and slimming your figure.
Best Shapewear for High-Rise Jeans: Vanity Fair All Over Smoothing Shapewear for Tummy Control
When it comes to high-waisted jeans, the sky’s the limit! So, you need a pair of shapewear that can keep up — literally. These tummy control smoothing shorts delivers 360° shaping without showing through clothing.
Pros:
- 360° shaping
- Lightweight, soft, comfortable
- Seamless and invisible under clothing
Cons:
- Some say waistband rolls
Best Shapewear for Mid-Rise Jeans: Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Short
In the market for mid-rise compression? Look no further! These lightweight mid-thigh Spanx shorts will suck everything in for squeeze-free slimming.
Pros:
- Booty-enhancing pockets
- Sculpting shaper
- Targeted sculpting panels for tummy control
Cons:
- Only available in sizes XS to XL
Best Shapewear for Low-Rise Jeans: Skims Low Rise Shorts
To quote Flo Rida, “Shorty got low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low.” That pretty much sums up these low-rise shorts from Skims, perfect for Gen Z’s favorite style of jeans.
Pros:
- Available in sizes XXS to 4X
- Perfect for low-rise bottoms
- Shaping and smoothing without digging
Cons:
- Some sizes are out of stock
Best Shapewear for Skinny Jeans: Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Capris
Shapewear for skinny jeans is tricky because the cut is already pretty tight. But these Spanx Thinstincts capris are ultra-thin and invisible under clothing! Problem solved.
Pros:
- Lightweight and breathable
- Shaping targets tummy and hips
- Anti-chafing
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Shapewear for Boyfriend Jeans: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Booty Booster Mid-Thigh
Boyfriend jeans have a relaxed fit, so our booty could use an extra boost. Thanks to Spanx, these mid-thigh shorts give our rear a perky lift.
Pros:
- Silky-smooth, lightweight fabric
- Hidden booty booster
- Conceals cellulite
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Shapewear for Curvy Jeans: Skims Soft Smoothing Shorts
Embrace your curves with these smoothing shorts from Skims! Featuring a high-waisted double waistband, these shorts provide soft smoothing at your core.
Pros:
- Soft and comfortable
- Smoothing tummy control
- Available in sizes XXS to 4X
Cons:
- Some sizes are sold out
Best Shapewear for Maternity Jeans: Skims Maternity Mid-Thigh Sculpting Shorts
Shake what your mama gave you! Specifically designed for maternity, these sculpting shorts feature a non-compressive core that factors in a growing baby bump.
Pros:
- Smooths thighs and lifts butt
- Comfortable throughout pregnancy
- Sizes XXS to 5X
Cons:
- Sizing may be off
