When drying and styling hair, the less time it takes, the better. However, our need for speed doesn’t mean we’re willing to sacrifice results; we still want that full, voluminous blowout that makes it look as if we just left the salon. That’s where the Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer & Powerful Styling System comes in. While similar to the Dyson styler, this multi-attachment tool costs a fraction of the price — especially now that it’s 25% off for Amazon’s October Prime Day.

For those who crave options, the Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer & Powerful Styling System gives you plenty, including an oval brush, paddle brush, curl-defining diffuser, styling concentrator and auto-wrap curler attachments in a single purchase. Aside from the interchangeable heads, the styling system is known to cut drying time in half while maintaining low heat to reduce hair damage. “Rather than getting hotter as it runs, Shark minimizes heat exposure and regulates temperatures,” the brand states in the description.

Get the Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer & Powerful Styling System for $240 (originally $320) at Amazon!

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the styler this month.

“This is my hair the first time trying this,” one reviewer wrote alongside a photo of silky smooth locks. “Literally salon quality. I’m beyond impressed!!! I’ve never been a girly girl, but mid 30s, decided I need to start looking more polished at the office. After doing research on all the blow brush devices, I sucked it up and spent the money on this one. Best decision ever!! It was so easy, it comes with instructions to teach how to style your hair and has all the bells and whistles!”

“Prefer over Dyson,” another shared. “I love the heat settings and amount of air flow settings! I also really love all of the attachments it’s so easy to switch them out and easy to pack when traveling! Made doing my hair way quicker than using the Drybar and Revlon brush! I have naturally frizzy and curly hair and it smoothed so quickly.”

“WOW! When a Dyson didn’t work for me, I thought my dreams of an easy, at-home blowout were over,” an additional reviewer wrote. “On a whim I tried the shark and it’s been the best hair tool I’ve ever used! The dryer portion is fast and a lot of air. The curling wands gave me the volume and shape I have been wanting.”

Of course, this deal won’t last forever, so if you dream of an easy, quick morning routine, add this styler to your cart before it’s sold out!

