Béis founder Shay Mitchell is always on the go. The entrepreneur and proud mom recently opened up to Vogue about the necessities she keeps in her trusty Birkin bag. From refreshing breath mints to phone chargers and cuticle oil, Mitchell has her Mary Poppins-style bag filled with essentials. She even revealed which drugstore mascara she’d keep on hand in case of an emergency.

“I have mascara because if I was ever stuck on an island, I would say I would need to have mascara with me. Sky High Mascara,” she raved. One quick trip to Amazon revealed that the product Mitchell had chosen was Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara. The drugstore staple is a lengthening beauty essential that volumizes. Bamboo extract and fibers are just two of the many ingredients that help deliver long, full and lightweight lashes that won’t budge even if you’re stranded on an island.

Get the Maybelline Sky High Mascara for just $10 (originally $13) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The celeb-approved product features a Flex Tower brush to bend and extend each lash from root to tip. Best of all? It’s ophthalmologist and allergist-tested, so it’s safe for shoppers with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. You don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. This defining, lengthening and volumizing beauty staple is on sale right now for just $10. You can’t beat that! Plus, it washes off easily.

Mitchell isn’t the only person swooning over this affordable find. Amazon shoppers left reviews praising this must-have for its impressive results. “I was quite impressed first when I put the mascara on and it lengthened my lashes, it kept them separated, and it didn’t clump,” one five-star shopper shared. “I was very surprised that I did not get raccoon eyes throughout the day,” they added. To test the longevity of this mascara the resourceful reviewer put it through extremes to see how it would hold up. “I wore it to sleep and the next morning was shocked to see it still hadn’t clumped and I still had eyelashes that looked good enough to go out in public with.”

Whether you’re stranded on a deserted island or just want to make your lashes pop, you can get a head start with this drugstore mascara!

