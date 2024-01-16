Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sick of wearing winter clothes yet? You and the rest of Us around here. But not to worry. There are plenty of ways you can look polished and put together even if you have to bundle up and face the bitter cold. And there’s plenty of that kind of cold going around right now. It’s pretty brutal out there in some places.

Balance out the brutal cold with a breezy spring tunic dress that’ll have the ground sprouting pretty flowers everywhere you walk. This adorable long-sleeved dress is the piece you need for some fun bohemian chic every time you leave your home.

And it’s not a piece that’s relegated to those who want to drain their bank accounts, either. You can be bougie on a budget with this gorgeous dress, because it’s available at Walmart for a great price right now!

Get the Shibever Leopard Floral Tunic Dress for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Shibever Leopard Floral Tunic Dress is a beautiful, lightweight dress with ruffled long sleeves and tiered skirt that flows with you when you walk. It’s short enough to wear in the warm weather, but long enough to cover you should you want to pair it with leggings in the cold.

You can get it in a variety of different colors and prints, including leopard print, and a fun dot pattern, all in brown, khaki, gray, green, and navy blue. They’re all soft, flowy, and more comfortable than you can imagine. Best of all, it’s up for grabs for just $34!

Shoppers absolutely love this tunic dress, with its price and how nice it looks while on.

“Cute affordable dress!” one wrote. “This dress fits so well. It’ll be great for fall and winter for work and other events. Simple, but somewhat dressy look.

“I love this dress!” another commented. “It’s the perfect casual, go anywhere dress and the price is great for the quality!”

