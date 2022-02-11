This Tunic Dress Is an Automatic ‘Add to Cart’ Pick for Us — 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever feel like you hit a slump with shopping? You’re browsing through every website, weaving in and out of every store at the mall, and yet you hate seriously every single thing you see. You don’t even want to try anything on; it’s not worth it. You’re left to wonder, “Is everything terrible right now, or am I just not in the right headspace for this?”

The answer varies, but all we know is there’s always such a big sigh of relief when we finally do spot a piece that has Us instantly in love. The most recent find to put a spring in our step once again was this tunic dress from Walmart. Its unique design caught our eye, and seeing its price sliced in half definitely captured our heart!

Get the ZANZEA Long-Sleeve Pocket Tunic Casual Dress (originally $60) marked down to just $30 at Walmart!

This tunic dress is a solid color and doesn’t have any wild or loud features, but that’s because it doesn’t need them. Just a couple of small details were enough to make it a seriously awesome piece. It has long sleeves, a slight V-neck and a relaxed fit, hitting around mid-thigh, but it stands out with its asymmetrical seam reaching down from the neckline, passing through the singular patch pocket at the hip!

Even better is that you can grab this piece in five colors, and they’re totally perfect shades for this kind of weather. There’s an olive green, a dark grey, a coffee brown, a classic black and a mustard yellow. Yes, they’re all on sale!

When buying this tunic dress, we highly recommend checking the size chart in the photos on Walmart’s site. From what we see, most of the negative reviews are simply about sizing issues, which can be solved by making sure your measurements line up with the size you pick. You may end up sizing up! We want you to be able to enjoy this cute, comfy piece to its fullest extent from the first time you try it on.

One of many reasons this piece drew our eye is that it’s so adorable yet so easy to wear. It’s exactly the type of piece you can wear with comfy, stretchy leggings, either a pair of slippers on your feet or maybe some platform sneakers — or tall boots! You could also wear it simply as a mini dress, or treat it more as a top and wear it with jeans. That’s the magic of a tunic. It can do it all! What are you thinking for that first outfit?

