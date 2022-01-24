Shoppers Say That This ‘Super Soft’ Tunic Top Looks Like a Designer Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking around lately, we’ve noticed one major trend when it comes to casual fashion — oversized is in. This may not seem like breaking news, but it’s definitely music to our ears! Back when skin-tight silhouettes were popular, we couldn’t wait to get home so we could change into our comfy sweats. But now that slouchy is stylish and cozy is cool, we can rock relaxed clothing whenever we want.

The one oversized item you need in your wardrobe is a tunic top to go along with your favorite pair of leggings or jeans. And we may have just hit the jackpot! This rib knit V-neck from Amazon is an absolute must-have. Shoppers are smitten with the soft material and unique design — in fact, many compared the style to similar Free People sweaters. This hidden gem is only $34, so shop now before the secret gets out!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Tunic Top for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

How can one long sleeve top be that special, you may be wondering? Well, the BTFBM Women’s Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knit Top is top-rated on Amazon for a reason. This ultra-comfy pullover strikes the balance of being loose-fitting yet flattering, thick yet airy and simple yet sophisticated. One reviewer even said, “Looks very dressy for just a casual top.” This lovely top stands out with fun features, such as balloon sleeves, exposed seam detailing and a breast pocket. Simply put, it’s one-of-a-kind. But it doesn’t just come in one color — this tunic top is available in eight staple shades.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Tunic Top for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

While shoppers can’t quite decide if this top is a shirt or a sweater, they definitely agree that it’s a keeper! According to reviews, this tunic is a “gem,” a “great buy” and a “must-have”! One customer even said, “This sweater is probably the best sweater I have bought on Amazon. It is of excellent quality! Super soft, very pretty. I love the sleeves! I want to buy it in every color! People compare this sweater with Free People brand but I think it is way better than that.” Wow! “I can’t believe how soft this shirt is!” another shopper gushed. “10/10!!”

This rib knit pullover may just seem like casual loungewear, but it’s much more than that. You can actually style this pretty piece for a variety of different occasions! Tuck this top into high-waisted jeans and add white sneakers when running errands or meeting friends for lunch. You can even get away with wearing this V-neck on a Zoom call. If you want to go full-cozy mode, throw on some leggings or sweatpants and embrace hibernation season. Warning: you may want to stay on the couch forever in this comfy top!

See It! Get the BTFBM Women’s Casual V-Neck Ribbed Knitted Tunic Top for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BTFBM here and explore more tunic tops here! Don’t forget to check out all of all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!