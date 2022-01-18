This Ultra-Chic Pullover Is the Sweater Upgrade We All Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing sweats 24/7 sounds like a comfy dream, but sadly, it’s simply not a reality for most of Us. That said, when we’re home with nothing on the iCal, the only garments we’re reaching for are of the loungewear variety. Matching sets are always a great idea — but sometimes, they can feel seriously casual.

Yes, we do spend an increased amount of time at home during the winter months — but we still go out for the occasional brunch or a fun weekend night with friends. If you live in a particularly cold climate, you know how much of a struggle it is to get ready without putting on your go-to lounge look. That’s why we decided to find a way to work around the dilemma and score the perfect comfy pullover sweater that’s a cut above your basic crewneck!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Button Down Ruffle Knit Pullover for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater is designed like your typical henley pullover, but it’s the added details that elevate its overall vibe. The ruffles on the sleeve cuffs and along the neckline hem add the ultimate feminine touch! Let’s face it: When you add ruffles to anything, be it a tee or even a basic pair of socks, the entire aesthetic is instantly fancier!

The sweater comes in a variety of chic shades, and we’re especially fond of all the muted tones! The knit has a relaxed feel, and these color options certainly complement that energy. In addition to how effortlessly sophisticated this sweater looks, shoppers across the board agree that the quality is fantastic. They love how soft it feels and claim the fit is super comfortable. It’s just as pleasant as wearing your favorite worn-in crewneck, but looks like you actually put effort into your ensemble. When you feel like rocking a sweatshirt but want to look more elevated, this is the pick to reach for all winter!

