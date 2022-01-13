This Extra Long Cardigan Will Feel Like You’re Rocking a Robe 24/7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter mornings are brutal when the chill is strong outside. All we want to do is wrap ourselves up in our favorite robe, sip some hot coffee or tea and ease our way into the day. Unfortunately, those mornings are reserved for weekends — very few of Us have that luxury during the work week. We have endless responsibilities, people!

As we get ready to head to the office or drop the kids off at school, we fantasize about staying in our robe all day long. This is simply not an option, but this extra long cardigan from Open Edit will feel like you’re clad in your comfiest, most plush bathrobe!

Get the Open Edit Belted Long Cardigan with free shipping for $69 at Nordstrom!

With this extra long open-front cardigan, you’ll maintain the utmost of comfort while looking chic at the same time. It’s made from a cotton and wool blend material with just a touch of spandex stretch to make it more relaxed, just like the robes you reach for on chilly mornings. This sweater even has pockets on the front! That said, it’s the quality of the fabric and the subtle design details that make this comfy sweater look more put-together than what’s hanging in your bathroom.

The ribbing details along all of the hems on this knit are fresh and modern. They extend throughout the shawl neckline, all the way down to the bottom of the sweater. This aesthetic approach truly ties the entire look together, and once you add in the matching wide knit belt, you’re left with the ultimate casual package!

Get the Open Edit Belted Long Cardigan with free shipping for $69 at Nordstrom!

This sweater is currently available in three colors: Dark grey, tan brown and creamy white. These staple colors fit into anyone’s wardrobe, and shoppers have been snatching these sweaters up fast! It’s not particularly expensive given the premium nature of the garment, and it can also be worn far beyond the winter season. When the weather warms up, you can rock this sweater as a lightweight coat in the springtime with your favorite dresses and flats. But for now, instead of frowning whenever it’s time to leave bed behind, slip on this sleek sweater and embrace the cozy vibes. Find out why ecstatic reviewers are dubbing it “elegant” and “sophisticated” now!

See it: Get the Open Edit Belted Long Cardigan with free shipping for $69 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Open Edit and shop all of the women’s clothing available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!