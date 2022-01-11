This Plaid Shacket Makes Getting Dressed Quick and Easy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing. We love fashion, we love shopping for new clothes and we’re always browsing for hot new releases — but we hate getting dressed. You’d think they’d all go hand in hand, but there’s a disconnect there. Even when we feel like we’ve curated a closet full of awesome pieces, actually putting them together to create a chic outfit can feel like a nightmare!

We’ve all been there — pulling out piece after piece from our closet, trying and retrying outfit after outfit, only to end up completely frustrated. We somehow have nothing to wear, and now we’re left with a big mess and not enough time. It may seem like the answer here is to donate your entire wardrobe and buy a new one, but that’s unrealistic and unlikely to solve the issue. What you really need is a piece like this that can help pull all of your outfits together!

Get the MINGALONDON Brushed Plaid Shacket for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Adding layers onto looks isn’t only about warmth. It can be key to taking a “meh” outfit you don’t want to wear out and turning it into a selfie-worthy look you want to show off to everybody. One of our favorite layers in fashion as of late comes in the form of a shacket, also known as a shirt jacket. It’s more oversized and a little heavier than a typical button-up shirt, but it’s lighter and more wearable than a typical jacket. It hits the sweet spot in the middle, and it looks good with just about anything!

This shacket has an all-over plaid print which we obviously love for any type of chilly weather, plus a button-up placket, button cuffs and a spread collar. It also has two chest pockets, and we love the softness — both literal and visual — of the brushed, cotton-blend fabric!

Ever feel like a simple tee and jeans need a little more oomph? Add this shacket. Need a layer to dress down a bodycon mini dress and keep you warm? Add this shacket. Want to add some visual texture to a solid, sleek jumpsuit? Add this shacket. Want to play around with layering turtlenecks under other pieces? You know what to do — add this shacket. You can always button it up for that look too!

This shacket comes in a bunch of colors, so make sure to check them all out before checking out. Then we’d say it’s time to start planning your outfits, but you’ll find that with this easy-to-wear piece in your wardrobe, planning just won’t be that necessary anymore!

