Every Reason This New Lace-Trim Top Needs to Be in Your Amazon Cart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The piece we’ve all been searching for. The new top that’s going to shake up our wardrobe and keep it leveled up. We wanted something fresh, something eye-catching, something transformative for this year — and it’s finally available to add to our shopping cart!

This top recently launched and quickly made its way onto a list of Amazon’s bestselling new releases. Considering its unique look and low price, this definitely doesn’t surprise Us. It does, however, offer up a warning: that if we don’t grab it soon, it could start selling out before we have another chance!

Get the KMBANGI Y2K Lace Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Now, it’s obvious at first glance that this top is something special. It’s soft and comfy yet completely elegant…and also kind of fun! It looks like a milkmaid top mixed with Y2K fashion mixed with a little bit of forest fairy. Basically, it’s breathtaking. It’s fitted but with a little give, and it has long sleeves with shirred cuffs and a little bit of ruffle.

The biggest star, of course, is the neckline. It’s a scooping V shape but with a mesh and lace floral panel popping out at the top, featuring a silky, skinny ribbon drawstring you can tie into a bow to slightly cinch the squared-off trim into more of a sweetheart shape. Absolutely gorgeous.

Get the KMBANGI Y2K Lace Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is the type of top that stands out, without a doubt, but is also very easy to style. It will instantly dress up any pair of jeans, whether tucked in or left out, but we could also see it worn with a flowy maxi skirt or even a faux-leather mini skirt. We can just as easily imagine it with denim shorts and a pair of cowboy boots in the summer!

With so many standout qualities and so many amazing potential outfits, we think this top immediately proves why it belongs in your shopping cart. It’s even on Amazon Prime. It can seamlessly adapt to so many different types of personal styles, whether you’re going dark and moody or romantic and whimsical, and it’s going to be a total compliment magnet wherever you go. Claim one in your size ASAP and in just a few days, it could be your top staple in your closet!

Get the KMBANGI Y2K Lace Top for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from KMBANGI here and check out other new bestselling tops at Amazon here! Don’t forget to also explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!