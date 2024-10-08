Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dermatologists always say it’s easier to take preventative steps to minimize the look of future wrinkles than it is to reduce the appearance of fine lines that have already formed. However, it’s not impossible — as long as you have a rock-solid anti-aging skincare lineup. Finding effective, nourishing products, like the Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream makes all the difference. Here’s why shoppers are adding this cream to their Amazon carts ASAP!

Related: This Kyle Richards-Approved Smoothie Lip Treatment Is Just $9 for Prime Day If you like to keep your bag stocked with lip balm, we have another one to add to your rotation while it’s on sale for Amazon’s October Prime Day. Meet the ESW Beauty Smoothie Lip Treatment — an affordable lippie that soothes dry lips instantly. Recently, Kyle Richards praised this formula on Amazon Live, and […]

The Japanese moisturizer’s fanbase spans generations, including several Amazon shoppers in their 90s who swear it’s the key to smoothing deep, on-set wrinkles. One 92-year-old reviewer raves about the lightweight cream: “I love to use it at night and mornings [because it] makes my skin smoother.” If this moisturizer can create significant change on existing wrinkles, just imagine how well it’ll work at preventing fine lines and other signs of aging! Now’s the perfect time to buy, considering the formula is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day.

Get the Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream for $35 (originally $50) on Amazon!

The reason this cream works all comes to the potent formula that utilizes the power of hyaluronic acid — aka water-binding molecules that help skin retain and attract moisture. Ginseng root extract is also to thank, which is an antioxidant-packed soothing ingredient that keeps skin balanced while enhancing moisture retention.

With these two moisture-amplifying ingredients, the gentle cream provides 24 hours of hydration to keep your complexion soft, supple and comfortable. Plus, it jumpstarts your skin’s ability to produce hyaluronic acid while strengthening the skin barrier. Despite being a mega hydrator, the featherweight cream doesn’t feel heavy in the slightest. The airy texture quickly melts right into skin.

Regardless of your age, we guarantee you’ll love how refreshed your complexion feels after incorporating this cream in your routine. One reviewer calls it the, “love of my life,” while another mentions it’s extremely fast-acting. “I’ve tried everything for my dry, flaky face and this was the winner — stopped flaking after one use.”

Shiseido rarely offers discounts (in fact, none of their other products are on sale for Prime Day) so be sure to take advantage of this rare deal. Your wallet will thank you now, and your skin will thank you months later when it’s smoother than it ever has been!

Get the Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream for $35 (originally $50) at Amazon!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.