Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The wait is over! Amazon’s second Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024, is happening right now. We did the dirty work for you and found the best beauty deals. We can’t stop talking about this bestselling, anti-aging neck cream from StriVectin that’s currently 24% off. As shopping experts, we track thousands of sales throughout the year. Trust us when we say this is one of the best markdowns on this anti-aging cream we’ve seen. Here’s why we’re adding this cream to our cart before it’s too late!

Related: 25 Must-Have Evening Face Moisturizers to Wake Up Glowing Sleep is vital for a number of reasons, but did you know that getting the right amount of sleep is also necessary for optimal DNA recovery in the skin? Moreover, chronic poor sleep quality has been found to be associated with aging signs and diminished skin barrier function, So, considering how important sleep is for […]

The StriVectin tightening neck cream smooths wrinkles and fine lines after just a few weeks. Packed with a patented alpha-3 peptide, this bestselling cream visibly lifts and tightens skin. Hyaluronic acid promotes hydration while bearberry and clary sage extracts brighten skin. Unlike the skin on your face, the neck is one of the first areas to show signs of aging because it produces less collagen and oil glands to keep skin looking plump and supple. That’s where this cream is like a super hero for reversing signs of aging. Firm and tight skin is just a few clicks away!

Get the StriVectin Tighten and Lift Advanced Neck Cream for $45 (originally $59) on Amazon!

According to a study conducted by the brand, 94% of participants saw a noticeable improvement in firmness after four weeks, and 94% saw an overall improvement in youthful appearance. Over 3,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon can’t stop talking about their results.

“This product does exactly what it says it does,” one shopper writes. “I’m 54 and have noticed the lines on my neck becoming more noticeable, and so I decided to give this a try. WOW is all I can say. I began noticing a change n the fine lines in my neck after just a few uses. Also this is expensive but worth it, it’s cheaper than panic surgery and you only need a small amount. This product lasts while, even with every day use. You only use a small amount so it’s definitely worth the money!”

“When I say this works, it really does!” shares another five-star reviewer. “Within the last year and a half, I’ve had some non-surgical double chin, jowl work done and after those procedures, I noticed my neck was saggy and just overall not firm. It was looking aged for sure. Eventually I may have to address that aging down the road with medical procedures, but for now I’ve been really happy with the cream and how its improved my neck area and skin.”

Luckily, the cream won’t feel expensive because it’ss on major markdown today (October 8) and tomorrow (October 9) only. It’s just $45 — that’s 24% off the original $60 price tag. At a price like this, we’ll be buying two tubs to last long past the holiday season.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the StriVectin Tighten and Lift Advanced Neck Cream for $45 (originally $59) on Amazon!