Show your eternal love for your significant other this Valentine’s Day with long-lasting roses — they’re anything but ordinary! It’s widely accepted that February 14 is the ideal occasion to gift your loved one with flowers. Stars including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more have all received Venus Et Fleur roses, so take inspiration from your faves and do the same for your special someone.

While everyone enjoys a floral arrangement, traditional lflowers only last a few days until wilting. Luckily for all of Us, Venus Et Fleur offers dainty delights that live for over a year! They’re seriously easy to take care of — they don’t need to be watered or moved into sunlight. The roses remain in the box they arrive in, which is just as beautiful as the arrangement itself! Their offerings range from vibrant red roses, to pink, blue — and even some metallics. You’re sure to find a shade your love will, well, love — keep scrolling to shop!

This Single Rose

This delicate rose comes in eight fabulous colors and makes for the ultimate treat! Not only will it jazz up any surface, it comes in a small round box that will never go out of style. Repurpose it for years to come!

Get the Classic Le Mini Round Eternity Rose from Nordstrom today for $44!

This Small Box of Roses

Gorgeous and glamorous — gift your partner this luxury box of roses! This set is available in yellow or red, and includes nine blooms. The roses are 2” x 2” and make an elegant centerpiece.

Get the Classic Le Mini Square Eternity Roses from Nordstrom for $98!

These Round Box Roses

Simply exquisite! This classy box of roses looks extra fabulous in all three shades: blush, red and pure white. The bountiful box of flowers will put a smile on anyone’s face!

Get the Classic Small Round Eternity Roses from Nordstrom for $299!

This Large Box of Roses

Sophisticated and charming! Meanwhile, this mega box of 16 roses will leave your significant other swooning! A bit larger than the other options, this pick rings in at 7″ x 7″ x 5″.

Get the Classic Small Square Eternity Roses from Nordstrom for $359!

This Timeless Box

Now, this option is the same size as the box mentioned above — but is slightly more affordable. The roses come in white, pink and red, all of which arrive in a sleek white box. Thorn-free roses for the win!

Get the Classic Small Square Eternity Roses from Nordstrom for $299!

