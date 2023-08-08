Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
You may know Sofia Franklyn as the former co-host of the Call Her Daddy podcast. But now the media personality has her own successful podcast, Sofia with an F, featuring stars such as Katie Maloney, Jay Cutler and Amber Rose. And since her complexion is always camera-ready, we had to ask her to drop her skincare routine.
Sofia shared 10 of her all-time favorite beauty products with Us Weekly, including the holy grail product she keeps in her purse “at all times” and a drugstore gem under $10. Keep scrolling to shop her staples!
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder
Make Up For Ever Lip Liner in Walnut
Virtue Restorative Treatment Hair Mask
Dior Lip Addict Maximizer Gloss in 013 Beige
Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Il Makiage Icon High Volume & Intense Curl Mascara
Saie Sun Melt Bronzer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Nexxus Scalp Scrub
