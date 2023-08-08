Cancel OK
Sofia Franklyn Shares Her 10 'Go-To' Game-Changing Beauty Products

Sofia Franklyn
You may know Sofia Franklyn as the former co-host of the Call Her Daddy podcast. But now the media personality has her own successful podcast, Sofia with an F, featuring stars such as Katie MaloneyJay Cutler and Amber Rose. And since her complexion is always camera-ready, we had to ask her to drop her skincare routine.

Sofia shared 10 of her all-time favorite beauty products with Us Weekly, including the holy grail product she keeps in her purse “at all times” and a drugstore gem under $10. Keep scrolling to shop her staples!

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 100, 1 Count (Packaging May Vary)
MAYBELLINE
‘Name a concealer… I’ve tried it! And this drugstore brand can compete with the best of the best. It’s super blendable without creasing or looking cake-y. Even after multiple coats!’
$8.80
See it!

Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder

Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder, #1
Laura Mercier
‘This is a game changer! Especially when my under eyes are looking particularly dark.’
$31.43
See it!

Make Up For Ever Lip Liner in Walnut

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil in 606-Walnut at Nordstrom
‘If I could only use one makeup product for the rest of my life, it would be lip liner. This is my go-to option when it comes to liners! It can be used for a more natural look or layered for a more distinct look. I keep one in my purse at all times.’
See it!

Virtue Restorative Treatment Hair Mask

VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Hair Mask 1.7 FL OZ | Repairs Damaged Hair In 3 Minutes | Vegan, Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free
VIRTUE
‘Worth the money! I use this hair mask a few times a month and it feels like I just left the salon every time!’
$34.00
See it!

Dior Lip Addict Maximizer Gloss in 013 Beige

DIOR Lip Addict Lip Maximizer Gloss in 013 Beige at Nordstrom
‘I discovered this gloss when my makeup artist sent me home with one to try and I’ve never looked back! It’s the perfect nude pink and works over any shade of lipstick or liner.’
See it!

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

ARMANI beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation in 2 Fair/peach at Nordstrom, Size 0.6 Oz
‘If it’s not full coverage, what’s the point of even wearing foundation? This foundation gives full coverage without looking dry. I switch back and forth between two shades or mix them together!’
See it!

Il Makiage Icon High Volume & Intense Curl Mascara

Il Makiage Icon High Volume & Intense Curl Mascara ~ Black .27 Fl Oz
Il Makiage
‘I have a few favorite mascaras that I keep in rotation, but this is my current favorite. I used to rock clumpy, dark, spider-like lashes, but now I opt for a more relaxed, natural look. I love how big the wand is, because it coats my lashes and makes applying mascara much easier and quicker (especially when I’m rushing out the door).’
$24.99
See it!

Saie Sun Melt Bronzer

Saie Sun Melt Bronzer - Buildable Cream-Balm Bronzer For Face Sculpting - Cream Contour with Velvet Finish - Tan Bronze (1 oz)
Saie
‘I have olive-toned skin, so finding a bronzer that’s not too cool-toned or orangey can definitely be a challenge. However, this bronzer matches my complexion and gives my face a nice, summery glow.’
$32.00
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream

Peter Thomas Roth | Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream | Hydrating Moisturizer, Hyaluronic Acid for Face, Up to 72 Hours of Hydration for More Youthful-Looking Skin, 0.67 Fl Oz
Peter Thomas Roth
‘LOVE LOVE LOVE! As someone who religiously self-tans, this moisturizer is now a staple because it contains no oils and no alcohol, making my fake tan last significantly longer. Plus, it’s extremely hydrating and lightweight!’
$22.00
See it!

Nexxus Scalp Scrub

Nexxus Sulfate-Free Scalp Scrub Hair Treatment Exfoliating and Nourishing Detox Hair Care 11.25 oz
Nexxus
‘I found this after scouring the internet and should be the spokesperson! I only wash my hair 1-2 times a week and use dry shampoo daily, so I end up with a significant amount of product buildup and need to give my scalp a reset. This scrub detoxes and restores my scalp so my hair stays healthy.’
$20.99
See it!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!