Get the Scoop on These ‘Life-Changing’ Products From Amarose Now

Refresh and revive! There’s nothing worse than waking up with dark circles, fine lines or wrinkles under your eyes. Starting off the day with dehydrated skin can cause makeup to not blend out smoothly and make your face feel uncomfortable all day. No, thank you!

It’s no wonder we were instantly captivated by the Awakening Eye Gel from Amarose the second we came across it! The moisturizer contains the highest level of vitamins, meaning the skin will quickly absorb the product. It reportedly reverses signs of aging and may immediately improve the appearance of your undereyes. Over a 28 day study, 91% of customers found that the skin under their eyes looked firmer, and 97% reported that the gel reduced dark circles from their eyes. Magical? We think so!

If you need any more convincing, check out these ecstatic customer reviews. One shopper wrote, “I fell in love with this eye gel after the very first use. It is so hydrating and lightweight on my face. The longer I used it the better my under eyes looked, I plan on continuing to use it for a long time!” Another wrote, “My makeup applies easier under the eyes and my overall appearance is softer.” A third customer added, “It leaves my eyes feeling and looking fresh like I’ve had a great night’s sleep.”

Another fabulous find from the Amarose site is their Skin Tag Remover Serum. You’ll be able to remove unwanted moles and tags from the skin without having to make a doctor’s appointment! The serum relies on natural ingredients, including Thuja Occidentalis and Ricinus Communis Oil to safely and effectively penetrate the root of a mole or skin tag and remove it in as little as eight hours. The serum is gentle on your skin, meaning you can safely use it anywhere on your body.

To get the best results, simply add a few drops to the mole or skin tag and let it absorb into the surface. The serum can be used up to three times a day, or until the affected area is removed.

There’s a reason the Skin Tag Remover Serum is so highly rated! Check out these stellar customer reviews. A first customer called the serum “remarkable” and commented, “Skin Tag Remover Serum has changed my life! I no longer have to hide my skin tags or feel self-conscious about them.” Another satisfied shopper wrote, “I was embarrassed by my skin tags and tried to cover them up with makeup, but Skin Tag Remover Serum has given me the confidence to show off my skin.” A third shopper added, “This serum is a miracle worker!”

