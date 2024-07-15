Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

21 Prime Day Designer Deals on Luxe Brands That Will Elevate Your Summer Style

By
Amazon designer prime day deals
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we’re already shopping! It’s the time of year to stock up on everything from big-ticket items, like electronics, to household necessities, like toilet paper and pimple patches. If you want to add luxurious items, you’re in luck. There are so many designer Prime Day deals to shop now.

21 Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50

Related: 21 Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50

That’s right! You can load up on high-quality pieces from brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more without breaking the bank. We rounded up major steals you won’t believe on tops, dresses, skirts and accessories so you can live out your rich mom dreams for less! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Early Prime Day Designer Top & Dress Deals

 

Madewell Crop Tee
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing beats a comfy, versatile T-shirt. With it being so hot outside, we love this Madewell crop tee, because it’s easy and breezy, and you can wear it with anything!

Early Prime Day Designer Bottom Deals

Joe's Jeans The Emmy Short
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Shorts are a closet essential — especially during the hot, muggy months. These shorts from Joe’s Jeans are cute and sturdy enough for any task!

Early Prime Day Designer Accessory Deals

Coach Wallet
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep your cash, coins and cards nice and secure with the help of this vibrant floral print Coach wallet. It’s so compact and has the cutest design. Already got your wallet covered? No problem! You can snag luxe shoes, jewelry and shades on sale, too!

Related: The Best Designer Crossbody Bags You Will Wear for Years

Katie Holmes’s Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now!

Deal of the Day

Katie Holmes’s Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!