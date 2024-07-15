Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we’re already shopping! It’s the time of year to stock up on everything from big-ticket items, like electronics, to household necessities, like toilet paper and pimple patches. If you want to add luxurious items, you’re in luck. There are so many designer Prime Day deals to shop now.
That’s right! You can load up on high-quality pieces from brands like alice + olivia, Oscar de la Renta and more without breaking the bank. We rounded up major steals you won’t believe on tops, dresses, skirts and accessories so you can live out your rich mom dreams for less! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!
Early Prime Day Designer Top & Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing beats a comfy, versatile T-shirt. With it being so hot outside, we love this Madewell crop tee, because it’s easy and breezy, and you can wear it with anything!
- Madewell Soft Fade Cotton Boxy Crop Tee — was $28, now just $22!
- Dress The Population Uma Dress — was $268, now just $255!
- Theory Sleeveless Belted Military Dress — was $395, now $245!
- Trina Turk Satin Bow Cocktail Dress — was $348, now $204!
- Adrianna Papell Sheath Collar Dress — was $109, now $80!
- Xscape Long Off The Shoulder Scuba Crepe Dress — was $239, now just $213!
- Adrianna Papell Long Sleeve Wrap Dress — was $40, now just $34!
Early Prime Day Designer Bottom Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Shorts are a closet essential — especially during the hot, muggy months. These shorts from Joe’s Jeans are cute and sturdy enough for any task!
- Joe’s Jeans The Emmy Short — was $118, now just $89!
- Alex Evenings Wide Leg Dress Pants — was $105, now just $43!
- Velvet by Graham & Spencer Aubree Satin Midi Slip Skirt — was $158, now just $99!
- vineyard vines Pleated Athletic Skort — was $118, now $80!
- Show Me Your Mumu Full Swing Skirt — was $198, now just $178!
- Cinq à Sept Jaycie Skirt — was $295, now just $270!
- Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Plaid Mini Skirt — was $65, now just $35!
Early Prime Day Designer Accessory Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Keep your cash, coins and cards nice and secure with the help of this vibrant floral print Coach wallet. It’s so compact and has the cutest design. Already got your wallet covered? No problem! You can snag luxe shoes, jewelry and shades on sale, too!
- Oscar de la Renta Gemstone Heart Clip-On Earrings — was $450, now $315!
- Ray-Ban Rb3267 Metal Aviator Sunglasses — was $168, now $84!
- Tretorn Rawlins Elite Sneaker — was $85, now $74!
- Tumi Voyageur Celina Backpack — was $525, now $365!
- Stuart Weitzman Summer Slide Sandal — was $110, now $83!
- Coach Quilted Leather Covered C Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 — was $550, now just $330!
- Tory Burch Blake Swingpack — was $228, now just $195!