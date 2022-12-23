These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they’re incredibly comfortable when it’s time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life.

With these shoes, you’ll be walking on clouds — literally! The Miller Cloud sandals are super stylish and bound to sell out. They’re available in a gorgeous tan hue, so you already know they will pair well with anything in your closet.

The Miller Cloud sandals can be styled up or down. Team them with a dress and they will elevate your outfit, or don a pair of jeans and you’ll look effortlessly elegant. The Tory Burch classic monogram is on the center of the shoes, so you’re bound to receive tons of compliments while wearing your new designer goodies.

The sandals are made to be lightweight and extra comfy, so you can rock them all day long without your feet feeling sore. They are modeled after a classic ‘70s look with their cork sole. Plus, they have a foam core which feels like a cushion on your feet — while also being flexible to walk in. The straps are made of soft leather, and the sole is lined in suede. Your feet will thank you later!

Even though it’s winter now, you should still grab these sandals while you can. They’re on sale for only $150, and originally priced at $198 — needless to say, they’re expected to sell out. If you have a tropical vacation lined up to escape the winter wonderland, these sandals will become your new best friend.

If you’re sticking it out through the cold season, these sandals still come in clutch. Summer arrives faster than we think, and these shoes will be long gone by then! The Miller Cloud sandals also make a great gift for any Tory Burch lover out there. There’s a reason why they’re rated so highly — check out these amazing customer reviews:

An ecstatic fan of the shoes wrote, “These sandals are hearty, supportive and pretty!” They continued, “I know how they got their name. It’s like you’re walking on clouds! Totally recommend!” Another added, “Most comfortable shoe I own!” One more said, “I love them so much I bought a second pair. The suede lining keeps my feet dry and comfortable even in the most humid climates. Very comfortable.”

