21 of the Trendiest Fashion Finds You Can Buy Heading Into 2023

We want each year to be our most fashionable yet. Our style continues to evolve and transform throughout life, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We want to keep up to date with the latest trends we love — we don’t just want to observe as other people wear them!

If you’re loving the world of fashion right now but need some trendy (and affordable) pieces to really up your style game, you’re in the right place. See and shop the hottest trends of the season below!

Two-Tone Color-Blocking

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Color-blocking continues to rule over the fashion world, but right now, it’s simple two-tone pieces like this SweatyRocks sweatshirt that are leading the way!

2. We Also Love: Why stop with your top when jeans like these two-tone Longyida straight leg jeans exist too?

3. We Can’t Forget: Looking for a dress? We’re getting designer vibes from this Heltapy two-tone sweater dress. Try it with heeled booties!

Corset and Bustier-Inspired Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Bring this flattering trend straight into winter with this long-sleeve Kelyne corset top — available in nine colors!

5. We Also Love: The front hook-and-eye closures really complete the look of this Remidoo top — the mesh sleeves are just an amazing bonus!

6. We Can’t Forget: This stretchy Reoria bodysuit is also an option, as opposed to a regular top. An excellent choice for defining your bust and keeping comfy!

Leather and Faux Leather

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Think past the leather jacket — how about this KUFV PU leather midi dress? Excellent when paired with a blazer, peacoat or even a denim jacket!

8. We Also Love: You’ll be amazed at how much your wardrobe transforms once you add a pair of these wide leg MakeMeChic pants into the mix!

9. We Can’t Forget: We’ll always love a moto jacket, but try making the switch to something like this Tanming faux-leather trench in colder weather!

Oversized Blazers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re wearing it as a jacket or buttoned up as a dress, this Unique21 blazer is going to create some unforgettable outfits!

11. We Also Love: With so many color options and a design that looks good on everybody, this Grlasen blazer will always be a top recommendation on our list!

12. We Can’t Forget: Looking for more of a slouchy, elegant vibe? You won’t want to skip over this NHDBCUF blazer!

Y2K-Inspired Pieces

13. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll need something to wear under your blazers — how about this Verdusa butterfly tank for that Y2K effect?

14. We Also Love: This velour Kmbangi zip-up hoodie throws Us back to the time when Juicy sweatsuits were all the rage!

15. We Can’t Forget: We were against flares for so long, but there’s no denying that now, when we see a pair like these Vipones jeans, we instantly want to add them to our shopping cart!

Viva Magenta

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Viva Magenta is Pantone’s color of the year for 2023, so let’s add some to your wardrobe, starting off with this cozy Grace Karon cardigan!

17. We Also Love: Whether you’re wearing it to the office with trousers or over faux-leather leggings with heels, this satin SheIn shirt is ready to brighten up your look!

18. We Can’t Forget: One important accessory in the cold is, of course, a scarf. Even if you’re wearing all black, let this magenta Achillea scarf add a pop of color to your look!

Lug-Sole Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Strut your stuff in a pair of these clunky-cool Juliet Holy lug-sole loafers!

20. We Also Love: These comfy Sicare booties are also an excellent choice. Available in super wearable shades!

21. We Can’t Forget: You could even do lug-sole sneakers to really make your outfit stand out. Try this pair of TOMS sneakers that will go with everything!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

