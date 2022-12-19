Holiday Gift! This $13 Water Carafe Set Ships Out Almost Immediately

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wake up in the middle of the night and suddenly feel completely parched — like you just spent hours wandering in a dry, dry desert in the scorching sun? You need water ASAP! You get up and grab some in the kitchen, rubbing blurry eyes and stretching out sleepy muscles. Careful not to stub your toes on anything in the dark!

It’s nice to have that drink, but by the time you’re back to bed, you’ve probably messed with your sleep. Now you’re feeling a little too awake, and it might take a while to get back into snoozing mode, especially if you typically have trouble falling asleep. So many people can relate to this issue, which is why we absolutely love this ZILJJ bedside water carafe set as a holiday gift!

This highly-rated set, now on sale, is perfect for quenching that middle-of-the-night thirst. The smaller glass can be placed on top of the carafe like a lid, protecting water from dust, bugs, thirsty pets, etc, until it’s time to drink. This means easy storage too! It’s small enough to fit easily on a bedside table, but it’s big enough to supply more than enough water for the night.

This set can have plenty of other uses too. The crystal clear glass is heat-resistant, so you can even use it for boiling-hot tea during the workday, keeping it on your desk. Some people use it as a prettier way to store and use mouthwash. We also like the idea of using just the carafe for milk when you’re serving coffee to guests. Of course, it can simply stay a water carafe and cup set — just used throughout the day too instead of only at night!

With so many common uses, you can see why we love this carafe set as a gift. It’s a wonderful stocking stuffer, an extremely steal-worthy white elephant gift, a very safe Secret Santa pick for someone you barely know or an affordable but meaningful gift for a friend. The carafe is such a pretty shape too!

The carafe holds 17.5 oz of water, while the cup holds a little over 9. Want to really elevate this gift? Grab this set of reusable glass straws, cleaning brushes and a travel case to go along with it!

