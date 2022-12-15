Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every skincare lover’s routine is going to be different than the next. One might prefer an oil cleanser while the next might prefer something foamy — while someone else might only use micellar water. The same goes for toners, serums, moisturizers, etc. And they curate everything based on their skin type and what their skin likes. Oily? Dry? Combination? Acne-prone? Sensitive? There are countless factors!

Skincare seems like an amazing gift idea for a beauty lover, but you can’t just pick anything right off the shelf. Unless they specifically ask for help, you might want to skip certain types of products. There is one incredible skincare gift, however, that’s practically foolproof, and that’s a variety sheet mask set from TONYMOLY!

Get the TONYMOLY All You Need Mask Set for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a limited-edition holiday set from one of our favorite K-beauty brands. We’ve had countless good experiences with TONYMOLY products, and they’re always affordable. This set features 13 different face and eye masks inside a very adorably designed box — that’s under $2 per mask!

We love this as a gift because not only is it fun, but each mask targets a different concern, so you know your giftee will find something inside they’ll love. Whether they’re looking for everyday hydration, to perk up dull and tired skin or to bring radiance and elasticity back to the their complexion, this set is a must!

This set features face and eye masks from different bestselling collections. You’ll find a few Master Lab masks, which are soaked in ultra-concentrated serums with focuses on ingredients like hyaluronic acid or collagen. These masks are very thin, formulated with natural cellulose for a “nude-seal” fit that clings to every contour of the face.

Next are masks from the ever-popular I Am collection. These are three-layer pulp sheet masks made to deliver maximum hydration and different skincare benefits via ingredients like aloe vera, cherry blossom and pearl. The eye masks are also from the I Am collection. They’re gel patches containing targeted essences to fight dryness, dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and more via ingredients like red wine and charcoal!

See why we’re so excited this gift is still in stock? It ships out super fast too, so if you’re quick, you’ll still have plenty of time for it to arrive before the 25th!

