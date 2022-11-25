This Beloved Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs Is Perfect For Any Occasion — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

The everything bag! This Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs will be your new go to accessory on the daily. Read on to find out why!

From traveling to housing diapers, this influencer-approved item can truly can be used for anything. With the canvas material and sturdy straps, it will last for years to come. It’s equipped with a hand strap, as well as a crossbody, so you can convert the bag into either style depending on comfort — and what’s easier for you. It even has built-in pockets on the interior of the bag for extra organization, so you can throw your keys or essentials in without having to go digging through it aimlessly later.

Get the Marc Jacobs Medium Tote Bag on sale at Amazon for just $167!

If you’re planning an overnight or weekend getaway, this carry-all will solve all of your problems. Sometimes, you just don’t feel like packing a bulky bag for a quick trip, so swap out your suitcase for this tote bag!

Of course, if you’re in the market for a simple bag to bring to work regularly, you’ve met your match. In fact, you can fit lunch, a makeup bag, a sweater and even an extra pair of sneakers into the tote with plenty of room to spare. Not to mention it’s designer, so you’re sure to catch lots of compliments while carrying it around!

Best of all, this sale is coming just in time for the holidays. Whether it’s for you, a friend — or both — it will come in clutch. This tote would be a stellar gift for a loved one!

Looking for more features? It also has a zip top enclosure to keep all of your belongings safe. The bag is 13 inches long and 9.75 inches tall, making it the ideal size for many shoppers. It won’t feel like you’re lugging bricks around, but will still feel substantial enough to house everything.

Because it’s made of a canvas material, the bag can withstand rain and be easily cleaned. At the moment, it comes in three swoon-worthy colors: Black, Blue Shadow and Slate Green. The neutral hues won’t clash with any fashionable ‘fit you put together.

All things considered, we would shell out big bucks for this bag — but there’s no need. It’s on sale right now for only $167! It’s usually priced starting at $195, so you’re saving some serious cash.

There’s a reason this bag is such a staple. Check out these enthusiastic customer reviews:

“The quality of the bag is great, holds tons of my essential items and I went with slate green and hasn’t faded as other colors have. Highly recommend it,” one said. Another added that the bag is “very cute and stylish,” and one more wrote that “the quality of the bag is great, holds tons of my essential items.”

Get the Marc Jacobs Medium Tote Bag on sale at Amazon for just $167!

