Get Longer and Lifted Lashes Without the Extensions

Never underestimate the power of eyelashes! Just a little extra length, a little extra curl, a little extra “zhoosh” (as the Kardashians would say) can make a huge difference in your look. But before you go through the cost, time commitment and struggles that come with eyelash extensions or even faux lashes, try going Grande instead.

The more naturally long, voluminous and fabulous we can make our lashes look, the better. We want to go for an impressive “I woke up like this” type of look, not a “Yes, these lashes are fake” type of vibe. That’s why we’re absolutely, positively in love with Grande Cosmetics’ line of lash-enhancing products, from its serum-infused liner, to its heated curler, to its next-level mascara!

Fabulous makeup that can also lengthen lashes over time? That’s what GrandeLINER is all about. Such a fantastic two-in-one pick — and it’s so much more affordable than any other lash serums we’ve seen out there!

When you’re finished with liner, it’s time to curl those lashes for the most monumental lift. The rechargable GrandeLASH-LIFT curler uses gentle heat to keep your curl in place for up to eight hours. We love that it’s safely designed to protect your eye too!

Last but not least comes mascara if you want to really add on the glam. The GrandeFANATIC Fanning & Curling Mascara is actually infused with Widelash, which is a biotin peptide that may “anchor the 1-2 lashes naturally lost per day for the appearance of healthier, stronger and fuller looking lashes over time.” Shoppers say the results are “unbelievable”!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!