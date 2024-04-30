Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Light and airy dresses and warm weather are the ultimate matchup. Whether you’re heading to a picnic or floating around a formal event, there are so many universally flattering dress styles to choose from. The options truly are endless.

Milkmaid dresses are one of our go-to trends as the weather warms up. They’re often made of lightweight fabric, fun colors, and unique details like an empire waistband and side slits. Frankly, milkmaid dresses are so unique they flatter so many body types. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up midi, mini, and maxi milkmaid dresses that flatter so many different body types. Scroll ahead for our top picks.

Milkmaid Midi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching frock. It has 3/4 sleeves and a sassy thigh-high slit.

2. Light & Airy: This powdery green dress is perfect for shoppers who want to conceal the tops of their arms. It has short puffy sleeves and cute Swiss dots.

3. Cute Corset: The warm weather months are notorious for all-white parties. You can style this flowy white number when you’re headed to themed occasions or bridal festivities. The corset-style midsection gives it a fitted silhouette.

4. Straps & Slits: Pull this fitted floral print dress out the next time you plan a picnic with your friends. This thin spaghetti strap cami style has the cutest side slit.

Milkmaid Mini Dresses

5. Mellow Yellow: This polka dot mini dress features cute puff sleeves, an elastic waistband, and a flowy, tiered skirt.

6. Boho Chic: Flowy sleeves and Swiss dot embroidery help this airy white frock deliver equal parts milkmaid and boho-chic.

Milkmaid Maxi Dresses

7. Fairy Princess: All it takes is one look and you’ll fall head over heels for this floral tulle gown. It features intricated embroidery, a sleek corset design, and a flowy skirt, perfect for formal occasions.

8. Summertime Staple: Amazon reviewers love this puff sleeve, floral print dress. One shopper said they were ‘obsessed’ with the frock, and offered styling tips too. The reviewer claimed the dress was lightly see-through, so they recommended wearing black underwear to be on the safe side.

9. Cincher: Your waistline will sit a little higher, thanks to the empire waist design on this slimming gown. Best of all? It comes in more than 30 shades.

10. Bestseller: This off-the-shoulder dress is an Amazon bestseller. It comes in a rich deep green shade and features flowy tiers that look so elegant.

11. Cozy Sleeves: Things tend to get a little chilly during spring nights. You’ll be nice and warm with the help this dress‘ long cozy sleeves.

12. Color-Blocking: This stunning maxi is the perfect pop of color. It mixes bright shades and deep vibrant hues.

13. Last But Not Least: This mermaid-style dress fits like a glove.