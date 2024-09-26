Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m really proud of my physique. I work out six days a week and have been seeing some serious results (consistency is key). At the same time, it has been difficult to lose that stubborn fat and cellulite along my lower stomach. I may have found a solution, however, with the launch of SickScience’s DropOff Body Sculpting Lipo Serum.

I believe in pretty much every product SickScience puts out. The brand’s ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum helped me finally achieve a sharp, defined jawline after years of trying various remedies to no avail. This formula makes such a dramatic difference that the product quickly sold out, and because the body sculpting serum contains the same technology as the jaw-defining serum, there’s no doubt that this will become an immediate hit too.

The impressive results are all due to science. SickScience created the patented NX35 technology, which targets exosomes (teeny tiny carriers that deliver specific messages to your body’s cells) and reprograms their functions. So instead of telling your body to store fat, this ingredient transmits the message to burn fat, ultimately minimizing its appearance along with stretch marks and cellulite.

Like so many skincare products, this body sculpting serum takes consistency to work. It’s recommended to apply the lightweight gel cream twice daily, focusing on areas of concern like your belly, thighs and behind. To enhance the effect, massage it into your skin in circular motions. Aside from firming capabilities, the serum also provides a healthy dose of hydration courtesy of glycerin, squalane and sodium hyaluronate (a stronger version of hyaluronic acid).

The beauty of the body serum is that even if your goal is to improve one area or concern (say, stretch marks on your stomach or cellulite on your backside), it can make a difference all over. So whether you’re a new mom hoping to feel more like herself again, are trying to tone up before a major vacation or just want to feel a bit more confident in your skin, this product can help you achieve those goals, all while nourishing and strengthening the skin barrier.

My advice? Get ahead of the rush and add this to your cart today before it inevitably sells out. With the success of the V-Line Jaw Defining Serum and the noteworthy results, there’s no doubt in my mind that the DropOff Body Sculpting Lipo Serum will be a winner too.

