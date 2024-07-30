Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My textured skin at the beginning of this summer was such a bummer! But this hydrating exfoliator just turned my frown upside down. It took my bumpy skin to buttery smooth — and it worked as fast as an ice pop melts on a scorching summer day.

I’m not sure if it’s a matter of aging or the humidity in the Midwest, but at the beginning of the summer, my skin became more textured than I’d ever seen. And since I love a no-makeup summer, this was an absolute no-go. I knew I’d have to bring in something powerful to fix it, and U Beauty’s Resurfacing Compound came in and saved the day — within a week!

Get the U Beauty Resurfacing Compound for just $88 at U Beauty!

Related: Sienna Miller Uses This $14 French Retinol Moisturizer That Makes Shoppers’ Skin Look ‘Like Porcelain’ British actress and model Sienna Miller’s skin looks just as youthful and flawless at 42 as it did in her breakout film, Alfie, which she did at the age of 22. So when she opened up about the retinol moisturizer in her beauty bag, we were all ears. We were especially excited to discover it […]

What I love about the exfoliator is that it’s powerful enough to be effective and work quickly, but it’s still gentle on my sensitive skin. It’s made with high-grade ingredients like stable retinol, stabilized vitamins C and E, multi-hydroxy acids and antioxidants too. It has a lightweight texture that seamlessly melts into my skin, leaving a smooth and non-sticky finish.

My main reason for picking up this exfoliator was for it to help with my texture, and I started to notice my skin looking more polished within about a week (or after three to four nightly uses). But after about a month of use, I also started to notice additional benefits as well, such as my forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet looking smoother and my cheek redness from the bumps starting to fade as well. It’s truly a powerhouse!

This isn’t the only product from the brand that’s a mainstay in my skincare routine though. I’ve also been obsessed with the brand’s Super Hydrator, also beloved by Bella Hadid. Used in conjunction with the exfoliator, it leaves my skin plump, smooth and glowing — making my makeup-free summer dreams a reality.

Related: This Bestselling Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer Reminds Us of La Mer — Get It for $14 There’s a reason chemical peels, Botox treatments, retinol serums and brands like La Mer are so popular! When it comes to anti-aging skincare remedies, people are willing to pay a lot — like, thousands of dollars in some cases. If you don’t have thousands to drop on a face cream (or a facelift) but still […]

The smallest package (0.5 ounces) of the hydrating exfoliator comes in at $88, while the largest package (1.7 ounces) comes in at $228 or $182 if you decide to subscribe and save. I can’t deny it, it’s a hefty price tag — but it’s proof that you get what you pay for. And in my case, that meant smoother-than-ever skin within just a matter of days.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the U Beauty Resurfacing Compound for just $88 at U Beauty!