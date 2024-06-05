Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When I saw that Bella Hadid had found a moisturizer that made her confident enough to go without makeup, I was intrigued. I wasn’t entirely sold however, because she’s a supermodel — of course, she doesn’t really need any makeup to look naturally flawless. For regular people like me, it usually takes some extra work to look that good. But nonetheless, I’m a beauty writer who loves to go makeup-free during the summer — so I needed to test it and see if it was really worth the hype.

In an “In The Bag” video for Vogue on what she keeps in her YSL bag, Hadid revealed that she uses the U-Beauty The Super Hydrator and claimed that it’s the “perfect moisturizer for the morning” and it “makes your skin look out of control” (in a good way). She really pulled me in though when she said “you don’t even need to put makeup on after it.”

Well, after putting the moisturizer to the test, I can officially concur with Hadid that this is the only moisturizer I’ve used that makes my skin look like it’s layered with an IRL Instagram filter. It gives me the boost I need to skip the makeup.

Get U-Beauty The Super Hydrator for just $68 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Yes, my favorite part of the moisturizer is how glowy it makes my skin look on the surface, but the benefits of it actually go much deeper. Though I’m convinced there’s wizardry that goes into this moisturizer to make my skin look so glowy, its ingredient list is true to its name AKA “super” hydrating.

Contributing to both a flawless look and a deep hydration are peptides, purified oat extract, shea butter and three oils: argan, avocado and grapeseed. However, it also has the brand’s siren capsule technology, which is proven to deliver long-chain hyaluronic acid to dry areas of skin to erase fine lines and wrinkles and hydrate the skin for up to 48 whole hours.

I tested the moisturizer each day for nearly a month. I’d use it in the mornings after washing my face in conjunction with a vitamin C serum and in my nightly skincare routine as well. It proved to be gentle on my normal-to-dry skin, causing absolutely no breakouts.

I also noticed that the wrinkles on my forehead, likely from my younger years of being out in the sun without sunscreen, started to lessen and that my skin now looks plumper overall. Another important factor is that it doesn’t pill when used with other products and makes my makeup look glowier on the days I decide to wear it. This all-in-one is truly my new number one!

The moisturizer is a luxury purchase coming in at $68 for the 0.5 oz bottle and $151 for the 1.69 oz bottle. But trust me when I say as a beauty writer, this is one of the few luxury skincare products I’ve tried that is truly worth purchasing — especially if you’re someone who prefers going without makeup!

See it: Get U-Beauty The Super Hydrator for just $68 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

