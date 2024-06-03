Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you happened to watch Simone Biles win her historic ninth National Championship, you probably noticed that her makeup looked just as flawless from her first routine all the way to the podium. While there were several products that went into her glamorous matte competition look, we needed to know the finishing spray that helped her makeup stay intact through every flip — especially with summer around the corner.

Her very giving makeup artist, Alayza Casey, revealed in an Instagram comment that she used the Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray in conjunction with the Kryolan Fixing Spray and Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray to keep Biles’ makeup locked in place for every potential drop of sweat or tear that the day was bound to bring.

Get Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

With a best setting spray award from Allure, the Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray has 16-hour long wear and a patented slow-release technology. It’s lightweight, so it can be used over both liquid and powder, and it cools skin even in hot temperatures. It’s built to withstand any sweat, humidity and tears and prevents any sliding and melting. It comes in a few different finish options: the classic, the oil control and the bridal, which is extra strength and a few sizes like .66 oz, 2 oz, 4 oz and 8 oz.

It doesn’t just last through competitions though. Several shoppers have written reviews noting how it lasts through weddings, music festivals, hot summer days and more. That’s likely why over 400 bottles have been sold in the past month — and why over 2,900 shoppers have given it a five-star review.

One shopper, who used it on their engagement weekend, said it stayed “perfectly intact” even after they “sobbed so much.” “[There’s] no streaks, no weird smell, [and it] even lasts super hot days,” they said “[It’s the] best setting spray ever!”

Not only do we have proof that this setting spray helps makeup stay put throughout gymnastic competition days, we also have to assume that any setting spray Casey would use on Biles is gold medal-worthy only. Find it here for just $29 for the 4 oz version.

See it: Get Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

