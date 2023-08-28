Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Weight loss — the ultimate elephant in the room, especially in Hollywood. Stars are shedding pounds left and right, and yet hardly anyone is revealing their secrets! We know that many celebrities have personal trainers, private chefs and professional nutritionists to provide that expert insight. But since we can’t afford the “lifestyles of the rich and the famous” (to quote Good Charlotte), we want the accessible answer to staying slim.

It turns out that stars are just like Us! Over the years, a ton of celebs have shown their support for SlimFast. Back in 2019, Vanessa Hudgens posted an ad for Slimfast on Instagram: “#ad Finally the perfect Keto snack!!” the High School Musical actress wrote. “@SlimFast #SlimFastKeto Peanut Butter Cup Fat Bombs are creamy peanut butter and chocolatey goodness… without all the sugar and carbs. And I loooovvvve that I can take it with me on-the-go!” Whoopi Goldberg was also once a spokesperson for SlimFast, and Claire Sweeney and Kelly Brook are currently celebrity ambassadors.

The SlimFast Caffeinted Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake just so happens to be the no. 1 Bestseller in Weight Loss Ready-to-Drink Shakes on Amazon! Keep scrolling to shop this delicious drink!

Get the SlimFast Caffeinted Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The SlimFast Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake is just as tasty as your favorite Starbucks beverage but without all the extra calories. In fact, there’s just much caffeine in this drink as a cup of coffee! As much One of the top weight-loss products on Amazon, this meal replacement shake is high protein but low carb and low sugar.

Get the SlimFast Caffeinted Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Each order comes with 12 caffeinated protein shakes in this sweet Caramel Macchiato flavor, only available on Amazon! Infused with 24 vitamins and minerals and five grams of fiber per serving, this drink helps curb hunger and give you energy. Shop this weight loss plan today!

See it! Get the SlimFast Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from SlimFast here and explore more weight loss products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 7 Best Weight Loss Products on Amazon for Results Within 7 Days Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Losing weight is hard. Period! Diet and exercise will always be solid options, but committing to and keeping up with both for long stretches of time is no easy feat. Often, we need to wait one to two […]

Related: This Metabolism Multivitamin May Help You Lose Weight and Gain Energy Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. These days, weight loss is such a taboo topic. Especially with the controversy of the Ozempic craze in Hollywood, hardly anyone is upfront about how they’re slimming down. So, that leaves the rest of Us to have to […]

Related: ‘Real Friends of WeHo’ Star Joey Zauzig Swears by This Weight Loss Supplement Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In a city full of stars and scandals, Hollywood is always buzzing with hot topics and headlines. But the biggest name on everyone’s lips right now isn’t Tom (Sandoval), Dick or Harry (the prince or the pop star). […]