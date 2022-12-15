This Teeth Whitening Kit May Transform Your Smile in Just 3 Weeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no better confidence boost than boasting a winning smile — which can be achieved with some solid teeth whitening products! And it’s never been easier (and more affordable!) to leave your pearly whites shining brighter than ever with the development of professional-grade kits you can use at home.

From whitening strips to toothpastes formulated to remove stains, there are countless ways to upgrade your pearly whites. But if you want to see seriously impressive results, this LED-activated kit from Snow is arguably the best move! Shoppers have noticed incredible results in an impressively short amount of time, and you can try it out for yourself at a discounted price!

Get the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light (originally $150) on sale for $121 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

With this kit, you’ll receive all the tools you need to snag the white smile you’ve always dreamt of in as little as three weeks! It comes with three applicator pens and the LED light mouthpiece, which helps to activate the whitening formula, along with a charging cord. Two of the whitening pens are the classic formula which may whiten up to eight shades brighter, plus one extra strength formula which can get you up to 12 shades whiter! You also receive a shade guide to help you track your progress to see how much your smile is improving in real time.

This set is designed to fit into your daily routine seamlessly. Unlike other whitening products, this system only requires nine minutes out of your day. After brushing your teeth, apply the whitening formula directly onto your teeth with the applicator brush, and then plug in your mouthpiece and let the kit do the rest. That’s all it takes! And in no time, you’ll be feeling yourself and your smile that much more. What could be a better way to kick off the new year? Sold!

