Love Sofia Richie’s $390 Earrings? Channel Her Style for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve likely been non-stop obsessing over Sofia Richie‘s fairytale wedding to Elliot Grainge. Not even just the wedding, but the days surrounding it too!

The couple wed in the French Riviera on April 22, 2023, but the day before, the bride-to-be was photographed in the perfect pre-wedding look, wearing a white Proenza Schouler mini dress, pink Chanel shoes and the most stunning Oscar de la Renta Wooden Flower Cluster Earrings.

The dangle earrings featured cascading beads that looked like flower petals, creating an ombré effect of reds, pinks and purples. Beautiful! But also $390. Love the look and want similar earrings of your own for less? Check out our picks from Amazon, starting at just $10!

Viujuh Long Rose Petal Dangle Earrings

These gorgeous dangle earrings feature pink acrylic petals floating down from the ear in effortless elegance. Available in other colors too!

$10.00 See it!

Me&Hz Colorful Layered Tassel Earrings

If you love that ombré effect, definitely check out these tassel earrings. The pink version is totally delivering the vibes we’re looking for!

$15.00 See it!

Nvenf Flower Dangle Earrings

Love a bigger, bolder flower? You’ll get three dangling from each ear with this pair of earrings. The CZ crystal accents add just the right amount of sparkle too!

$11.00 See it!

Futimely Rainbow Acrylic Flower Tassel Earrings

Multicolor tulips drifting down from a white rose? Dreamy! Each earring even has three chains for a more layered look!

$11.00 See it!

Zmanyijew Colorful Leaf Acrylic Earrings

Looking for warmer tones as opposed to pinks and purples? These lovely earrings remind Us of fall leaves!

$14.00 See it!

Looking for a different style? Explore all drop and dangle earrings on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!