This Eyelet Midi Dress Is Our Official Frock of Spring and Summer

We’re slowly starting to build out a new season wardrobe, and dresses are naturally on our radar! The quintessential styles of spring are what we gravitate toward most often. After all, they’re timeless and truly always look good.

Classic dresses like this eyelet style from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara are exactly what we’re in the market for. The design is sophisticated and has a bit of boho-chic flair, plus the fit is flattering and its versatility is virtually endless!

Get the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Eyelet Empire Dress for $36 at Walmart!

Eyelet-style dresses are especially fabulous because they’re lightweight, comfortable and offer a glamorous feel. This particular version has a vintage aesthetic, but it still appears fresh and youthful at the same time. The eyelet stitching is done in a floral pattern which provides you with some slight see-through and sheer moments — but it’s lined and covered up in all of the right places. Bonus!

The wrap top creates a lovely V-neckline which is banded underneath the bust for an empire waist. From there, the dress flows out into a beautiful tiered skirt. We can’t imagine this cut looking unflattering on any body type! And to top it all off, the elbow-length blouson sleeves provide the dress with an effortlessly elegant finishing touch.

This frock is currently available in black and white, two staple shades and the most versatile colors to rock. Though we wish it came in a few brighter options, choosing between these tried-and-true hues is a walk in the park! While the black version is ideal for everyday wear, the white is slightly more elevated — proving it will come in handy for more formal occasions. We actually think it would be the ultimate piece for a bachelorette party or pre-wedding event if you’re a bride-to-be on the hunt for white ensembles. Look no further — Walmart has Us covered when we least expect it!

Either option is going to be a hit come spring, and arguably one of the more comfortable garments to wear. It’s already added to our cart, and we can tell how often we’re going to reach for it once temps warm up!

