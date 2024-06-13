Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For years, celebrities, estheticians and beauty editors alike haven’t been able to stop talking about the benefits of Solawave’s facial wand. Not only has it proven to give stars like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman camera-ready, airbrushed, pre-red carpet skin — the rest of Us have also seen its longterm benefits over time. However, when devices like this can work anti-aging magic and have a Hollywood backing, it means they also come in at Hollywood price. That’s why we’re so excited that Solawave is now launching a mini version that’s (drumroll please) . . . more affordable too!

To help more of Us get access to red carpet-worthy skin, Solawave is now releasing the Solawave 2-in-1 Skincare Mini, making it easy to travel with too. Much like its predecessor, it claims to provide the same anti-aging benefits, but in a small package that can be used all over your body. And unlike many red light therapy devices, which are usually a minimum of $100, this one comes in at just $89.

The mini version is a two-in-one device — so it provides red light therapy, near-infrared light and therapeutic warmth as well. The red light therapy does most of the heavy work, helping to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles over time. The near-infrared light increases the skin’s brightness, creating overall more vibrant-looking skin, and the therapeutic warmth soothes and de-puffs at the same time.

Designed for on-the-go convenience, it comes in circular packaging, has a collapsible comfort-grip design and a simple press-on button. Its tinier size makes it portable, and it can seamlessly fit into your everyday routine. It can easily be used while watching TV, on a break, in your car and even on trips.

To unlock the benefits, all you have to do is move it in slow, circular motions for up to three minutes per area of your body. If used consistently, meaning at least three days per week, the benefits could start to appear within just four short weeks. You can use it on your face, chest, neck, hands and any place you think could use a touch-up.

Great to get your skin in check for summer or for a gift for the skincare fanatic in your life, the Solawave 2-in-1 Skincare Mini comes in $89. It’s worth pointing out that unlike expensive serums at the same price, this device will last you for years to come and give you longer-lasting benefits, which makes it more than worth the investment. I’m betting that it will be on the radar of Hollywood just as soon as the brand’s first device was.

