Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The final touch to any outfit is always the accessories, and most importantly, the shoes. A cute pair of kicks can make or break any ‘fit — so, how to choose? If you’re looking for your perfect pair for fall, it’s smart to start with a versatile pair of boots — which tend to have a good chance of complementing any autumnal style. After that, though, it becomes more difficult.

If you’re looking for boots which will cap off your fall fashion collection, it’s a solid choice to seek out a pair sure to weather any weather; that will provide comfort and support while also offering style, and maybe even a little pop of color if basic black isn’t your thing. But is there such a magical pair available?

Get the SOREL Brex Heel Chelsea Boots now at Zappos!

There is, and we’ve found it for you! The SOREL Brex Heel Chelsea Boots combine fashion and function into the ideal pair of fall-season kicks. Featuring waterproof leather, they’re made for those rainy autumnal days of splashing through puddles and a kaleidoscope of colorful leaves. But of course, they will also make an adorable fashion statement even when the weather is sunny and dry. Stretchy webbing in the ankle and back pull tabs allow for easy-on and -off, while also affording generous give to fit thick socks or to tuck in your jeans. Yes, the heel is higher, but have no fear! It’s a chunky block design, so there’s plenty of stability, and the cushioned die-cut memory EVA footbed ensures soft support at all your pressure points. The molded rubber outsole with high traction design and texture allow for a better grip when transitioning between surfaces, so no worries about slipping either.

SOREL’s Brex Heel Chelsea Boots are available in a variety of colorways, like Black-on-Black or New Cinder and Sea Sprite (cute!), but for our money, the most stylish option is the Black and Vintage Pink combo, which features a baby-pink heel that offers a pop of cute color without overtaking your outfit. They’re perfectly pairable with a wide variety of fall ensembles— jeans, skirts, leggings, dresses, the possibilities are truly endless!

Get the SOREL Brex Heel Chelsea Boots now at Zappos!

Zappos reviewers simply adore the SOREL Brex Heel Chelsea Boots, with many praising their “stylish” look along with their quality build and surprising level of comfort. “The Chelsea boot is gorgeous! Super stylish!” raved one 5-star fan on the Zappos site. “The materials are highest quality, the heel is just right and the sole is not too hard so standing and walking are a joy… Even being just a tad narrow, they are extremely comfortable to wear indoors or out, all day, no problem… I have been wearing Sorels for thirty years and their quality has always been unmatched. When you invest in a Sorel product, it lasts a lifetime. These boots will become a favorite!”

Many others agreed with this overall assessment. “Can’t rave about these boots enough! Both comfortable and stylish… and that POP of red is an unforgettable statement,” one reviewer gushed. “A forever fan of Sorel, so thrilled to see colorful soles added to their assortments… RUN and order these…you too will adore them!” Another shopper added that they’re “The CUTEST boots for rainy season. I love the textured black upper, the awesome pink sole, and blue strap up the back. They feel fantastic on — I’m a size 12 and Sorel’s have been a hard to pull on in the past, but not these. I almost skipped them because I thought the heel might be too high, but I’m SO glad I grabbed them when I did and they feel great!”

What are you waiting for? Head on over to Zappos now and complete your fall wardrobe with the SOREL Brex Heel Chelsea Boots, in whatever color makes your aesthetic happy!

See it: Get the SOREL Brex Heel Chelsea Boots now at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SOREL and shop all of the women’s shoes available at Zappos here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: